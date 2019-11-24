Florida dog carjacks vehicle, drives in circles for hours

In one of the most unusual carjacking cases ever seen, a black Labrador retriever took control of a car in Port St. Lucile, Florida, and drove in circles for an hour before colliding with a mailbox.Witness Anne Sabol described the car as whirling around the cul-de-sac as if driven by an incompetent student-driver."At first I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going, and I'm like, 'OK, what're they doing?'" she told CNN affiliate WPBF. Of course, this was a carjacking, and it wasn't long before the commotion of a dog doing donuts in reverse attracted the attention of police officers and the fire department.The car eventually came to a stop after hitting a mailbox and several trash cans."OK, this is weird," Sabol explained, recalling the innocent-looking dog nonchalantly leap out of the driver's seat without a scratch.It turns out that the owner, who asked to remain anonymous, left the car running, and the mischievous canine shifted gears and put it in reverse before driving at top speed.While it is impossible to know what exactly went through the mind of this dog as he drove more than any dog before him, many couldn't help but be impressed that this clever dog was able to drive around a cul-de-sac at top speed for an hour without causing any destruction, save for an unlucky mailbox."They should give that thing a license," Sabol affirmed.Regrettably, the dog was unavailable for comment.