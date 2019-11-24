The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post OMG

Florida dog carjacks vehicle, drives in circles for hours

It turns out that the owner, who asked to remain anonymous, left the car running, and the mischievous canine shifted gears and put it in reverse before driving at top speed.

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 20:04
Dog [Illustrative] (photo credit: Courtesy)
Dog [Illustrative]
(photo credit: Courtesy)
In one of the most unusual carjacking cases ever seen, a black Labrador retriever took control of a car in Port St. Lucile, Florida, and drove in circles for an hour before colliding with a mailbox.
Witness Anne Sabol described the car as whirling around the cul-de-sac as if driven by an incompetent student-driver.
"At first I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going, and I'm like, 'OK, what're they doing?'" she told CNN affiliate WPBF.
Of course, this was a carjacking, and it wasn't long before the commotion of a dog doing donuts in reverse attracted the attention of police officers and the fire department.
The car eventually came to a stop after hitting a mailbox and several trash cans.
"OK, this is weird," Sabol explained, recalling the innocent-looking dog nonchalantly leap out of the driver's seat without a scratch.
It turns out that the owner, who asked to remain anonymous, left the car running, and the mischievous canine shifted gears and put it in reverse before driving at top speed.
While it is impossible to know what exactly went through the mind of this dog as he drove more than any dog before him, many couldn't help but be impressed that this clever dog was able to drive around a cul-de-sac at top speed for an hour without causing any destruction, save for an unlucky mailbox.
"They should give that thing a license," Sabol affirmed.
Regrettably, the dog was unavailable for comment.


Tags dogs cars Florida
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Selective barring By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yosef I. Abramowitz Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times By MAYA JACOBS , YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman Jewish people are alive and well, the proof is in ashes By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by