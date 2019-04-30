Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Game of Thrones star reveals 'death' of his wife is his favorite scene

In the moving scene, the injured Ygritte lies in Snow's hands holding her until she draws her last breath.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
April 30, 2019 06:21
1 minute read.
'Game of Thrones'

'Game of Thrones'. (photo credit: PR)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

HBO's successful series, "Game of Thrones," has shown during its eight seasons dozens of spectacular, exciting and unforgettable scenes. The series's fans, who follow every detail on and off the screen, were very surprised when Keith Harrington, who plays John Snow, revealed his favorite scene was with his wife, Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte in the series.

The actor took part in quite a few scenes with his "real-life" wife, while the two played a couple in the plot of the seven kingdoms. Of all those scenes, Harrington chose the one in which his wife finds her dead in a battle for "Black Castle" at the end of the fourth season.

“I liked her death," Harington said. "I know, it sounds bizarre. I thought she nailed that. And it’s the first time in 'GoT' that slow motion was used and I think it’s a beautiful, cradling moment as this battle is raging in the background. It was one of those incredible shots.”


In the moving scene, the injured Ygritte lies in Snow's hands holding her until she draws her last breath. Her last words to him were the iconic sentence: "You know nothing, John Snow."

Harington and Leslie are still very much together in real life. The two, who dated on and off since 2012, officially tied the knot in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 2018, surrounded by friends, family and lots of GoT enthusiasts.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Crime scene [illustrative]
April 29, 2019
Nine-year-old Palestinian boy kidnapped, killed in Belgian asylum center

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut