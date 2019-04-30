Game of Thrones star reveals 'death' of his wife is his favorite scene

'Game of Thrones'.
(photo credit: PR)
HBO's successful series, "Game of Thrones," has shown during its eight seasons dozens of spectacular, exciting and unforgettable scenes. The series's fans, who follow every detail on and off the screen, were very surprised when Keith Harrington, who plays John Snow, revealed his favorite scene was with his wife, Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte in the series.
The actor took part in quite a few scenes with his "real-life" wife, while the two played a couple in the plot of the seven kingdoms. Of all those scenes, Harrington chose the one in which his wife finds her dead in a battle for "Black Castle" at the end of the fourth season.
“I liked her death," Harington said. "I know, it sounds bizarre. I thought she nailed that. And it’s the first time in 'GoT' that slow motion was used and I think it’s a beautiful, cradling moment as this battle is raging in the background. It was one of those incredible shots.”
In the moving scene, the injured Ygritte lies in Snow's hands holding her until she draws her last breath. Her last words to him were the iconic sentence: "You know nothing, John Snow."
Harington and Leslie are still very much together in real life. The two, who dated on and off since 2012, officially tied the knot in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 2018, surrounded by friends, family and lots of GoT enthusiasts.
