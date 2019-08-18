Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Haredi poorper hits the jackpot in lottery

Siman Tov summed up his feelings when he said emotionally, "Thank you Father in Heaven."

August 18, 2019
A haredi man from Bnei Brak won NIS 500,000 in the lottery from a ticket he paid just NIS 50 for on Thursday, it was reported on Arutz Sheva.

The winner who lived in poverty who preferred to be called "Ahkenazi Simon Tov," had paid just NIS 50 for on the 'Chish Gad' scratch.

When explaining why he was in the shop he said, " I entered the "Chazon Ish" store to shop for groceries as usual, but for some reason, decided to buy a lottery card this time." This was the first time he had ever bought a lottery ticket.

The store owner was also due to gain from this act of divine grace, as Siman Tov promised him a generous tip.

"This literally was a gift from Heavens" the store owner explained, as Siman Tov was going through financial hardship after his business went bankrupt.

Siman Tov summed up his feelings when he said emotionally, "Thank you Father in Heaven."


