Harry Styles wows SNL crowd with new song

Harry Styles impressed Saturday Night Live (SNL) audiences when he performed a new song titled "Watermelon Sugar" upon his return as both host and musical guest to the long-running comedy sketch show.He received plenty of praise for his performance, during which he switched between character to character and hopped on the stage for two musical performances. His clothing was praised, as well, as he got on stage during one of his musical numbers in a bedazzled black suit and had his nails painted for the entire show.The performance comes shortly before Styles's new album drops mid-December.