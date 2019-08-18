Human-sized penguin once roamed the South Pacific - study

A gentoo penguin dives into the water in its enclosure at the Sea Life aquarium in central London. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Curators from the Canterbury Museum discovered a previously unknown species of penguin in New Zealand, named Crossvallia waiparensis, which is essentially a "monster" penguin dating back to the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago).





Although extinct, C. waiparensis is now one of the world's oldest and largest known penguin species - weighing up to 176-pounds and standing tall at nearly 5'3" (comparable to the average height of a woman) - larger than the Emperor Penguin, the tallest and heaviest of all living penguin species.



"A team comprising Canterbury Museum curators Dr. Paul Scofield and Dr. Vanesa De Pietri, and Dr. Gerald Mayr of Senckenberg Natural History Museum in Frankfurt, Germany, analyzed the bones and concluded they belonged to a previously unknown penguin species," the Canterbury Museum wrote in a statement



Amateur Paleontologist Leigh Love discovered the fossils in North Canterbury, New Zealand in 2018 at the Waipara Greensand fossil site - local fossil experts helped decipher the discovery - their findings were published this week in Alcheringa: An Australasian Journal of Palaeontology. It was the fifth ancient penguin species discovered in the famous fossil site - many of the discoveries are stumbled upon by amateur paleontologists such as Love.

The closest known relative to "C.waiparensis is a fellow Paleocene species Crossvallia unienwillia," whose fossils were found in the Cross Valley of Antarctica in 2000. Showing the connection New Zealand and the icy Antarctic shared millions of years ago. Essentially using scientific reasoning to surmise that during these periods, Antarctica was connected to Australia and through Australia connected to New Zealand, until continental drift set them apart.

“When the Crossvallia species were alive, New Zealand and Antarctica were very different from today – Antarctica was covered in forest and both had much warmer climates,” said Scofield, De Pietri added: "C. waiparensis approaches the size of the Eocene taxa Anthropornis and Palaeeudyptes and provides further evidence that penguins attained a very large size early in their evolutionary history."

Apparently the features of both species of extinct penguins were more adapted to swimming rather than standing upright compared to the living species of penguins today - considering the differences in climates, the extinct species would have a greater need to be more acclimated and reliant on swimming in warm vast oceans populated by "giant turtles, corals and strange-looking sharks" rather than standing and walking on the natural icy structures of the Antarctic.

There is no clear evidence why large species of penguins, have for the most part, almost completely died out. However, Mayr adds to the conversation that during the later stages of their existence, the introduction of many large amphibious predators were responsible for their eventual demise.

"At the time giant penguins evolved, the large marine reptiles just had become extinct," giving the reasoning for the penguins large growth and size, lack of competition, Mayr told the BBC. "In Antarctica and New Zealand, there were no large marine competitors until the arrival of toothed whales and pinnipeds (seals) many million years later."

Scofield believes during this Paleocene Epoch period animals were evolving expeditiously due to ideal water temperatures in New Zealand at the time - 25° celsius instead of the 8° celsius waters we have today. He explained further that after the dinosaurs became extinct, from 30 million years on "it was the time of the giant penguin."

“The fossils discovered [in the Waipara Greensand] have made our understanding of penguin evolution a whole lot clearer,” Mayr says. “There’s more to come, too – more fossils which we think represent new species are still awaiting description.”

The new findings and fossils will be on display at the Canterbury Museum later this year.

