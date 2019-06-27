Ilhan Omar breaks the Internet with 'Purple Rain' dance video

U.S. Democratic congressional Rep. Ilhan Omar attended a gun violence prevention roundtable before she was elected. . (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

A video of Congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar dancing to music icon Prince has gone viral.

The video, which appeared on her Twitter feed, was captioned by the democrat representative,

“Happy 35th anniversary to the best album of all time—Purple Rain!”

The video garnered thousands of responses with over 6,500 retweets and 72,000 people like it.





Happy 35th anniversary to the best album of all time—Purple Rain! pic.twitter.com/2gJM9hTQ6t — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 26, 2019 In the video, Omar, who’s wearing a black shirt, purple blazer and a matching purple head covering, sways her body modestly while standing in the bathroom and putting on lipstick. She then puts her hands up in a little dance and sings along with the song as it plays.

Arguments also broke out over whether or not Purple Rain is indeed the best album of all time, with some saying that it was groundbreaking for its time and others The Beatle’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band.





Sgt pepper was recorded 30 odd years before to start with. Purple rain is an amazing album. Sgt pepper changed everything. But to compare the two is nonsensical. Like comparing Hendrix with David Bowie. — MrPoppodum (@MPoppodum) June 26, 2019 @MPoppodum tweeted that “Sgt pepper was recorded 30 odd years before to start with. Purple rain is an amazing album. Sgt pepper changed everything. But to compare the two is nonsensical. Like comparing Hendrix with David Bowie.”

While @pushthskyaway29 responded that “it’s a better album because it came first and supposedly changed everything...?”

“All I’m saying is, as an album, Purple Rain has better songs. Pepper’s had amazing production but songwise, not their best,” the user wrote.

Twitter user @LeftOfStalin joked, “And here I thought AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] had cornered the market on adorable dancing.”

“I love that song when prince breaks it down at the end,” @Bigjamesstorey responded. “Man I repeat that part of the song all the time.”

Others remarked that her little dance was cute, posting gifs with smiling figures, standing ovations, as well as Prince and other celebrities dancing in response

“Dance Ilhan Omar,” one user said sending lots of hearts.





So glad the cameras were able to catch this cool an totally organic scene as it happened!



BTW, happy early anniversary to you and your brother! How long have y’all been married again? I always forget. — ️‍⃠A Political Sports Account️‍⃠ (@SportPolitics) June 26, 2019 However, the video did not come without haters. Some viewers took the opportunity to knock the congresswoman about being “surprised she knows American music,” and mocking her about if she remembers her “wedding anniversary” to her brother.

Some haters even said that, although they don’t have much in common with her, this was something “we can finally agree on.”

