June 11 2018
|
Sivan, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

In Tweet, North Korean FM pours cold water on Netanyahu Iran offer

"Stinking Zionist Netanyahu offer water to Iran; he's criminal/liar so wouldn't deliver."

By
June 11, 2018 11:10
1 minute read.
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R), in his video

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R), in his video offer to the Iranian people. (photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS & YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho blasted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's offer of water management technology to Iran, in a message posted to his official Twitter account Monday morning.

"Stinking Zionist Netanyahu offer water to Iran; he's a criminal/liar so wouldn't deliver," wrote Ri. "Meanwhile he can't be bothered giving water to Gaza; he kills them instead."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The North Korean foreign minister also related Netanyahu's statement to the continuing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the deadly confrontations between the IDF and Palestinian protesters in Gaza over the past several weeks.

Israel will provide information on water management technologies to Iran through a Persian-language website, Netanyahu announced in a message delivered through social media Sunday. The Iranian government has warned that most of the country will suffer water shortages this summer.
PM Netanyahu offers to teach Iranians how to recycle water using Israeli methods, June 10, 2018 (GPO)

"The Iranian people are the victims of a cruel and tyrannical regime that denies them vital water," Netanyahu said. "Israel stands with the people of Iran and that is why I want to save countless Iranian lives."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nachshon responded to Ri on Twitter, saying "On the bright side- you follow us on Twitter and react. On the negative side- you insult us with no reason. Israel is a peace seeking nation, defending itself against a brutal and hate filled Iranian regime seeking our destruction."


The exchange comes as North Korea's President Kim Jung-Un is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Singapore Tuesday to discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the rogue state's nuclear weapons program.



Related Content

SUPREME COURT judges deliberate in the courthouse at Jerusalem’s Beit Ha’am before delivering their
June 6, 2018
A first look at Hollywood’s ‘Operation Finale’

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut