In Tweet, North Korean FM pours cold water on Netanyahu Iran offer

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho blasted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's offer of water management technology to Iran, in a message posted to his official Twitter account Monday morning.

한국 친구들! 이스라엘은 한국이 파괴 된 것을보고 싶어합니다. 시온 주의자 유태인들은 세계 평화의 암입니다.



Stinking #Zionist @netanyahu offer water to @Iran; he's criminal/liar so wouldn't deliver. Meanwhile he can't be bothered giving water to #Gaza; he kills them instead https://t.co/3vfoJNKJAW — Ri Yong-Ho, FM (@RiYongHo) June 11, 2018



On the bright side- you follow us on Twitter and react. On the negative side- you insult us with no reason. Israel is a peace seeking nation, defending itself against a brutal and hate filled Iranian regime seeking our destruction. — Emmanuel Nahshon (@EmmanuelNahshon) June 11, 2018

"Stinking Zionist Netanyahu offer water to Iran; he's a criminal/liar so wouldn't deliver," wrote Ri. "Meanwhile he can't be bothered giving water to Gaza; he kills them instead."The North Korean foreign minister also related Netanyahu's statement to the continuing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the deadly confrontations between the IDF and Palestinian protesters in Gaza over the past several weeks. Israel will provide information on water management technologies to Iran through a Persian-language website , Netanyahu announced in a message delivered through social media Sunday. The Iranian government has warned that most of the country will suffer water shortages this summer.PM Netanyahu offers to teach Iranians how to recycle water using Israeli methods, June 10, 2018 (GPO)"The Iranian people are the victims of a cruel and tyrannical regime that denies them vital water," Netanyahu said. "Israel stands with the people of Iran and that is why I want to save countless Iranian lives."Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nachshon responded to Ri on Twitter, saying "On the bright side- you follow us on Twitter and react. On the negative side- you insult us with no reason. Israel is a peace seeking nation, defending itself against a brutal and hate filled Iranian regime seeking our destruction."The exchange comes as North Korea's President Kim Jung-Un is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Singapore Tuesday to discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the rogue state's nuclear weapons program.