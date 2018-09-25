September 25 2018
Tishrai, 16, 5779
Is Post Malone haunted by the Dybbuk?

Dybbuk is Yiddish for a dislocated soul or a malicious spirit and has been part of Jewish mythology for centuries.

September 25, 2018 15:48
Rapper Post Malone arrives at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto, Ontario, Can

Rapper Post Malone arrives at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 18, 2017. (photo credit: MARK BLINCH/ REUTERS)

 
American rapper, Post Malone has had a streak of bad luck.

The 23-year-old has nearly crashed his private jet, totaled his Rolls Royce and most recently, a home invasion by armed theieves.

According to TMZ, Malone had visited the Haunted Museum in Las Vegas in June where he had a close encounter with a Dybbuk box.

Accompanied by Zak Bagans, the owner of the museum and host of the American television show "Ghost Adventures, Malone visited the museum in June.

After the two drank some beers, Bagans removed the protective case of what he claims is the "most haunted object ever".

Bagans touched the box while Malone touched his shoulder and said that is enough to trigger a curse, adding 'this is absolutely what's behind posts strong of death-defying incidents - the emergency landing, the scary car crash and the home invasion."


