Is Post Malone haunted by the Dybbuk?

Rapper Post Malone arrives at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 18, 2017.
(photo credit: MARK BLINCH/ REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
American rapper, Post Malone has had a streak of bad luck.
The 23-year-old has nearly crashed his private jet, totaled his Rolls Royce and most recently, a home invasion by armed theieves.
According to TMZ, Malone had visited the Haunted Museum in Las Vegas in June where he had a close encounter with a Dybbuk box.
Dybbuk is Yiddish for a dislocated soul or a malicious spirit and has been part of Jewish mythology for centuries.
Accompanied by Zak Bagans, the owner of the museum and host of the American television show "Ghost Adventures, Malone visited the museum in June.
After the two drank some beers, Bagans removed the protective case of what he claims is the "most haunted object ever".
Bagans touched the box while Malone touched his shoulder and said that is enough to trigger a curse, adding 'this is absolutely what's behind posts strong of death-defying incidents - the emergency landing, the scary car crash and the home invasion."
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>