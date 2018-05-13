Jerusalem soccer team to add 'Trump' to its name to honor U.S. president

Israeli soccer team Beitar Jerusalem announced on Sunday that it has decided to add American President Donald Trump's name to the team's name to honor the US President for moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem.



"The chairmen of the club, the owner Eli Tabib and the executive manager Eli Ohana have decided to add to the club's title the name of the American President who made history, and from now on will be called Beitar Trump Jerusalem. We have the greatest love for the president, and we will win," read the statement.





"For 70 years, Jerusalem has been awaiting international recognition, until President Donald Trump, in a courageous move, recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel. President Trump has shown courage and true love of the Israeli people and their capital, and these days other countries are following his lead in giving Jerusalem its rightful status.""The football club Beitar Jerusalem, one of the most prominent symbols of the city, is happy to honor the president for his love and support with a gesture of our own."Despite Beitar's announcement to officially change the club's name, it will require approval from the Israel Football Association, a process which is far from straightforward. In addition, Donald Trump has been a registered trademark in Israel since 2008, and should Beitar try to add it to its name, it may be sued, as it hasn't received permission to use it.