Israeli woman arrested for allegedly carving family names in the Colosseum

A view of Rome's ancient Colosseum.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
A 38 year old Israeli woman was arrested in Rome on Thursday after she carved into a Colosseum pillar the names of her husband and children, Walla reported.
She was released from police custody and will face a judge in the next few days. The case is handled by the Israeli consulate in Rome.
Calling the incident "an expression of rudeness" the manager of the site Alfosina Russo told the Italian newspaper 'La Repubblica' that the damage was light and the pillar will be repaired soon.
This is not the only incident in which Israeli tourists are caught defacing heritage sites.
In 2011 an Israeli couple stole spoons and knives from the Auschwitz museum site and was caught by the Polish authorities, they were allowed to exit the country after they paid a fine.
Heritage sites around the world face the problem of tourists who sabotage them or deface them. Not realizing that they are destroying the very same site they came to enjoy.
China announced it would not tolerate theft of bricks from its great wall and begin inspecting those who visit the site, the Guardian reported, as some tourists can't resist taking a brick from it back home.
