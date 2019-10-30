Jeffrey Epstein autopsy suggests homicide - Forensic pathologist

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2008. Picture taken July 30, 2008. . (photo credit: UMA SANGHVI/PALM BEACH POST VIA REUTERS)

Millionaire and alleged sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy suggested that he may have been murdered rather than committed suicide, as initially ruled, according to forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who spoke to Fox News on Wednesday morning.



Baden, 85 years old, claimed that the findings were more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicidal hanging. New York City medical examiner Barbara Sampson ruled Epstein's cause of death to be a suicide by hanging in the initial ruling.

Baden was hired by Epstein's brother to observe the autopsy and perform an independent investigation because he was worried that if Epstein's death was a homicide, their family was in danger.Epstein had two fractures on either side of his larynx and another fracture "on the left hyoid bone ("tongue-bone") above the Adam's apple," according to Fox News. These injuries are extremely uncommon in suicide hangings, but rather are more common in strangulation.Baden explained that strangulation applies two to three times as much pressure on the neck than hanging. "There were also hemorrhages in Epstein’s eyes that were common in homicidal strangulation and uncommon, though not unheard-of, in suicidal hangings," according to Fox.Baden has examined over 20,000 bodies and hosted the HBO television show, "Autopsy." He clarified that the investigation was not complete.Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August while being held without bail on sex trafficking charges. He had been found three weeks prior with bruising on his neck and was consequentially put on suicide watch, but at the time of his death was no longer under such protections.In addition, the security routine which would have had a guard on patrol visit Epstein every 15 minutes was not executed.He had pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14 from at least 2002 to 2005. He was known for having friends in high places, including US President Donald Trump, former US president Bill Clinton, England's Prince Andrew, and former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak.Despite the official reports following the autopsy claiming that his death was a suicide, many political leaders were skeptical following Epstein's death, calling for answers on social media.

