Jeffrey Epstein’s dark fantasies about women, genetics, and fertility

Jewish-American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, suspected of being a repeated sex offender, is reported to have spent years promoting outlandish pseudo-scientific ideas concerning fertility, ‘improving' the human genome and toying with the idea of fathering dozens of children, The New York Times reported on Thursday.



Leading scientific scholars like Steven Pinker, Jaron Lanier and even the late Stephen Hawking did not object to Epstein’s ideas when he expressed them, the report claims.

The men and women of science were willing to be hosted by the eccentric financier in his New York home and private island, but it remains unclear if they were going along for the ride or if some of them encouraged or even attempted to aid him realize some of these dreams.Epstein reportedly cultivated a passion for Transhumanism, a loose collection of views that argue that the current state of humans is not the last word on human evolution. Epstein also had a fascination with cryonics, the idea that by freezing bodies or parts of them a future progress in science will enable those who passed to return to life.According to the report, Epstein also had an obsession with his own importance, manifested in the idea that he might convince various women to bear him children just so his “unique” genetic make up might improve the lot of humanity.This particular idea was expressed multiple times by Epstein since 2000, who said he might use his New Mexico ranch to host women, use his semen to make them pregnant, and birth his children.The article claims those who heard the idea found it "disturbing."Modern science does not view genes as a programming code human beings must obey, but more as a collection of potential traits that might go “on or off” based on a variety of conditions, some still unknown to us.Similarly, Transhumanism is an umbrella term for anyone who argues the future might witness a new form, or forms, of humanity, from people who predict a massive increase in human life-spans and health to people who believe human minds will be cast into machines or live on in digital space.Pinker told the NYT that he was no longer invited to further events after he explained to Epstein that he’s wrong to argue the poor should be left to starve and die of illnesses to avoid overpopulation.High mortality rates simply lead people to have more children, Pinker explained, and was not welcomed anymore.

