Jessica Alba’s Twitter hacked, pro-Hitler tweets posted on her account

Jessica Alba at the 91st Academy Awards, Beverly Hills, California, U.S., February 24, 2019.
(photo credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba’s twitter account was hacked over the weekend, by someone who posted pro-Hitler, racist, homophobic, misogynist and anti-disabled comments.
The hate-filled, obscenity-laced tweets were quickly deleted, although some twitter users have continued posting screen grabs of the offensive tweets.
"Nazi Germany Did Nothing Wrong And That's On God (racial epithet)," one tweet read.
Alba’s representatives had no comment. Alba starred in the Fantastic Four films, and founded The Honest Company, which markets ecologically safe baby, beauty and household products. Alba is Mexican-American and Cash Warren, her husband, is biracial.
The biggest controversy in which the actress was embroiled in the past was over whether or not some of the soaps carried by her company actually contained ingredients that were not eco-friendly. Alba apologized and removed the offending products or replaced them with reformulated versions. At one point The Honest Company had a private valuation of more than one billion dollars.
A year ago, she weighed in on the #MeToo movement, telling CNN that she had been sexually harassed throughout her career: “As a young actress growing up in the business, you just accepted that that's the way you were going to be treated.”
It seemed unlikely that the hackers fooled anyone into thinking that the foul tweets actually came from Alba, who had not posted on her account since July 20.
"At least hack somebody that is halfway believably racist! Jessica Alba aint hurtin nobody sellin clean baby products and makeup wipes!" read a tweet from one of her followers.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>