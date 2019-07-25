IDF veteran chases down, tackles man who flashed her

A view of the Charles River with the Boston skyline in the background.
A jogger in Cambridge, Massachusetts got more than he bargained for when he decided to flash a passing female jogger.
The victim of the flashing, identified only as Aia, a 35-year old mother of two, turned out to be an IDF veteran.
Listening to an audiobook while jogging, she told police that the man exposed himself to her as he ran towards her and then tried to reach out and touch her.
Her reaction, caught on state police video, shows her turning and running after the man before pinning him down to the ground.
Aia told Boston's WCVB, “When I was holding him down, he was terrified. He was really really scared. He picked the wrong victim.”
After managing to pin the assailant to the ground, the man managed to escape after nobody came Aia's aid.
Speaking to NBC Boston, she said, "I was not ready to see his little d***. …If I’m not going to chase him, he’s going to scare some girl and get her all the way down and then what? No."
Police praised her bravery saying, "Good for her, you know, I think she put the fear of God in the guy."
Police are still searching for the offender, said to be in his 40's.
