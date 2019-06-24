Joshua Kushner and supermodel Karlie Kloss celebrate nuptials in Wyoming

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss at the Met Gala, May 6, 2019. (photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Jared Kushner’s brother, Joshua, partied with his supermodel bride, Karlie Kloss, at a Wyoming bash with friends that was as high energy and outdoorsy as their wedding in upstate New York last October.



The October celebration was traditional and Orthodox.

Friends who attended the blast posted photos on Instagram Sunday of the young couple in romantic poses at sunset and with friends against scenic backdrops, as well as one with them being lifted in their chairs at the party, a Jewish wedding tradition.

Joshua Kushner is the younger brother of US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared, who is married to the president's daughter, Ivanka.

Joshua Kushner is the co-founder of Oscar Health, a technology-focused health insurance company and is also the partner in an investment firm. His father is Charles Kushner, the real-estate magnate. The Kushner family is Orthodox and Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism before marrying Jared.

In her recently published book, Kushner, Inc., Vicky Ward writes that when Aaron Gell, then-editor of The New York Observer, a newspaper Jared owns, congratulated Jared on Joshua’s engagement, Gell said, “Jared said something like, ‘Don’t worry. The family is going to take care of that. We’re not very happy about him dating a shiksa. We’re hoping he’ll move on.’ He also said ‘She’s not that smart,’ which I don’t think is true.”

But, Ward writes that the Kushners eventually warmed to Kloss, who is interested in technology and founded a scholarship called, Kode with Klossy, for girls who want to study computer science and software engineering.

In addition to her modeling career, Kloss is a host of the television show, Project Runway, and she has appeared in music videos including Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood.

“May your marriage be as intense and long lasting as my hangover from this weekend,” Kloss’ friend Derek Blasberg wrote on his Instagram account next to photos of the couple.

Also in attendance were singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, who got engaged last year.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



