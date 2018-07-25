July 25 2018
|
Av, 13, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Karlie Kloss gets engaged to Joshua Kushner

Kushner, 33, the brother of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, proposed to Kloss a few weeks ago.

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
July 25, 2018 10:44
1 minute read.
Model Karlie Kloss

Model Karlie Kloss. (photo credit: HARRISON MCCLARY / REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

After six years of dating, Joshua Kushner has sealed the deal with supermodel Karlie Kloss.


Kushner, 33, the brother of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, proposed to Kloss a few weeks ago, People reported on Tuesday. A Jewish wedding seems to be in store for the couple, since Kloss, 25, converted to Judaism last month, according to People.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Kloss isn’t the first to embrace Judaism in order to marry a Kushner. Jared Kushner’s wife and the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, converted before the couple tied the knot in 2009. She studied with New York-based Orthodox rabbi Haskel Lookstein.

Kloss raved about her husband-to-be on Instagram, writing “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate.”

Kloss openly supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, and also attended the Women’s March after Trump’s inauguration — with her fiance.

Related Content

July 25, 2018
300 Ukrainian immigrants touch down in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut