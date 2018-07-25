Karlie Kloss gets engaged to Joshua Kushner

Model Karlie Kloss.
After six years of dating, Joshua Kushner has sealed the deal with supermodel Karlie Kloss.
Kushner, 33, the brother of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, proposed to Kloss a few weeks ago, People reported on Tuesday. A Jewish wedding seems to be in store for the couple, since Kloss, 25, converted to Judaism last month, according to People.
Kloss isn’t the first to embrace Judaism in order to marry a Kushner. Jared Kushner’s wife and the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, converted before the couple tied the knot in 2009. She studied with New York-based Orthodox rabbi Haskel Lookstein.
Kloss raved about her husband-to-be on Instagram, writing “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate.”
Kloss openly supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, and also attended the Women’s March after Trump’s inauguration — with her fiance.