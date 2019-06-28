Kim Kardashian West registers word "Kimono" as UNESCO heritage underwear

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian 370.
(photo credit: Henry Romero / Reuters)
X
Reality star Kim Kardashian West has been accused of "cultural appropriation" after she registered the word "Kimono", her latest line of underwear, as a world heritage garment with UNESCO.
Called "solutionwear", the reality TV star wrote on twitter that her newest line "celebrates and enhances the shape and curves of women."
The kimono is a traditional Japanese garment dating from the 16th century and means "thing to wear on the shoulders".
The name "Kimono" is along the lines of Kardashian West's other brand names, such as Kimoji and KKW Beauty, and in a statement released she said that she does not intend "to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment."
The decision, however, has faced criticism in Japan with users accusing Kardashian West of disrespecting Japanese history and "butchering" Japanese culture.
