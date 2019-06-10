Kim executes James Bond-style punishment for General

Kim Jong-Un.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
In the James Bond film, 'You Only Live Twice', antagonist Ernst Stavro Blofeld famously removes any opposition by releasing a trapdoor over a piranha-filled pool, causing the unfortunate victim to fall to a gruesome end.
It seems that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is a fan of the idea if reports in British media are to be believed.
Several British media outlets, including the Sun
and the Star on Sunday
, reported over the weekend that one of North Korea's top generals suffered such a fate after displeasing Kim Jong Un, being thrown into a piranha-filled pool after having his torso and arms slashed with knives.
The general, not named by media sources, was reported to have been punished for plotting a coup.
Kim Jong-Un reportedly had the giant tank built inside Ryongsong Residence, one of his presidential palaces.
Since assuming power in 2011 after the death of his father Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un has purged many of North Korea's top officials, including his uncle Jang Song Thaek who was removed from his military post and executed.
