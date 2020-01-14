Labor and Meretz union now Facebook official

The hottest new relationship in Israeli politics just became Facebook official.Only a day has passed since Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz merged his party's list with that of Nitzan Horowitz's Meretz for the March 2 elections, and Israeli media outlets have been abuzz with this development. Labor wasted little time confirming the news, which has been reported in several media outlets. But now, they've made it official on social media.Posting on Facebook and Twitter through the official Labor Party accounts, the party announced that they were "In a relationship with Meretz," complete with the iconic Facebook blue heart signifying a relationship status.
The official Meretz account replied to the Facebook post, saying that this exciting new relationship was "true love," and posted the update on their own page alongside a hearts-and-smiles emoji.
As befitting a new headline grabbing power-couple, the new relationship comes complete with a power couple name – Labor-Gesher-Meretz – and with jilted former partners such as Stav Shaffir. The former Labor MK currently sitting in the Democratic Union – the former union between the Green Party, Meretz and Ehud Barak's Israel Democracy Party – is expected to run alone in the Green Party, separate from her former partners.However, not to be outdone, other new political power couples – between Bayit Yehudi and Otzma, and between New Right and National Union – have been making waves in the news, and could potentially steal the spotlight come March 2.
