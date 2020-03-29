The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Largest plane ever made, the Antonov, to help against coronavirus

The plane, built in the 1980’s, can be used to deliver massive amounts of medical equipment to locations that need it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 29, 2020 15:23
Antonov an-225 (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Antonov an-225
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The largest plane ever built, the Antonov An-225, is currently being tested to see if it can be used to help mankind defeat something its original Soviet designers probably never imagined, COVID-19, Mako reported.  
 
Built in 1985 with three engines on each wing, it can carry 640 tonnes (or ten Red Army tanks) and the one full example of it ever made enjoys the unique NATO call name of Cossack.  
 
While in Jewish culture Cossacks are not seen is a positive way, in Ukrainian culture they are regarded as fierce warriors, hence the name.  
 
A smaller version of the plane was also made, and that version was already used to help fight coronavirus outbreaks in the Czech Republic as it made three flights to China and back to deliver medical gear to the Czechs.   
 
The original plane, so massive it was used in 1989 to carry the Soviet spacecraft Buran, might be called to help global efforts to curb the virus as well.  
       


Tags Israel health Coronavirus
