Melania Trump wears elegant Dolce & Gabbana dress to meet Queen Elizabeth

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. .
(photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Melania Trump wore an elegant white below-the-knee Dolce & Gabbana dress with navy blue collar and belt and a custom hat by Herve Pierre when she met Queen Elizabeth on Monday at Buckingham Palace.
US President Donald Trump and Melania had lunch with the queen and were shown around a collection of items with significance for US relations before a tour of Westminster Abbey.
The First Lady referenced her destination when she departed Washington in a Gucci dress that featured images of London landmarks Big Ben, Tower Bridge and a double-decker bus.
She disembarked Air Force One in Stansted, England, wearing and navy pencil skirt and jacket and an archive print pussy-bow blouse by British label Burberry
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>