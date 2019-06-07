Museum of Incomplete to honor the lives of those killed by gun violence

A WOMAN checks out a new pistol at a gun shop in Tel Aviv in 2015.
Manuel Oliver lost his son Joaquin when the 17-year old teenager was shot dead during the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
The young Oliver was not the only victim, 16 other students were killed and a further 17 were injured by the shooter, Nikolas Cruz.
Cruz and his wife, Patricia, have traveled the US and other countries since the murder of this son advocating for gun control, the Guardian reported.
Now, he opened the Museum of Incomplete, a video he released on Twitter on June 3 made public.
Wearing a shirt of the museum, Cruz explains that his son “left many things he was not able to finish,” the museum
will be the site honoring the goals and dreams that victims of gun violence were unable to complete.
The public is asked to donate objects left behind by those who were killed by gun violence to the museum ahead of its planned opening.
In February Cruz confronted American comedian Louis CK after the professional comedian attempted to employ shock humor for this tragic event.
“You’re not interesting because you went to a High School where kids got shot,” C.K said during a show, “why does it mean I have to listen to you?” reported the Huffington Post.
Cruz, comparing the joke C.K made to a sub-genre of “Dead Baby jokes” released a video in which he says “I have a dead baby, he would have been 18 today, and that’s not a joke.”
Writing for the New York Times
, Gregory Gibson, who lost his son in 1992 at a shooting attack at Bard College, attempted to master the weapon
so he can better explain his message to those arguing in favor of Americans right to bear arms.
Writing that over 125,000 people in the US are killed or injured by guns, he said he now wants to tell his story and advocate for better gun education and laws to the 58% of Americans who say someone they know experienced gun violence.
