Neil Young has US citizenship application held up over marijuana use

The Canadian singer-songwriter wants to vote in next year's Presidential election

Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young performs at the Orange Stage at the Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark, on July 1, 2016 (photo credit: SCANPIX DENMARK/NILS MEILVANG/VIA REUTERS)
Neil Young's application for US citizenship has been delayed, apparently due to marijuana use.
In a statement on his Neil Young Archives website, the Canadian singer-songwriter said: "I want to be a dual citizen and vote. When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the test. It was a conversation where I was asked many questions. I answered them truthfully and passed.
"Recently however, I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem." 
Young, who turns 74 this week, has lived in the US since the mid-1960s and currently resides in California, where recreational marijuana use is legal.
Citing guidance issued by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in April, which states that applicants who have broken federal law on "marijuana related activities" may lack "good moral character," even if the activity is not illegal under state law, Young said: "I sincerely hope I have exhibited good moral character and will be able to vote my conscience on Donald J. Trump and his fellow American candidates, (as yet un-named).
The legendary rocker known for hit songs including “Harvest Moon” and "Heart of Gold" has been outspoken in his criticism of Donald Trump, who used Young's song "Rockin' In The Free World" when launching his presidential bid in 2015. Trump named Young as one of his favorite musicians, but Young said that Trump had not been authorized to use the song and instead endorsed Bernie Sanders.
In a statement, USCIS said that it was not authorized to comment on individual cases due to privacy protections, but said it was required to make decisions according to federal law.
"Individuals who commit federal controlled substance violations face potential immigration consequences under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which applies to all foreign nationals regardless of the state or jurisdiction in which they reside," an agency spokesperson said.
"Marijuana remains illegal under federal law as a Schedule I controlled substance regardless of any actions to decriminalize its possession, use, or sale at the state and local level," the statement continued. "Federal law does not recognize the decriminalization of marijuana for any purpose, even in places where state or local law does."


Tags marijuana neil young immigration
