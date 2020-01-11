Netflix forced by Brazilian court to remove a film depicting Jesus as gay

The 2019 film The first temptation of Christ, produced by the Brazilian comedy YouTube channel Porta dos Fundos with streaming giant Netflix, will not be available in Brazil following a court decision delivered on Wednesday.



The ruling by the Brazilian court is for now only temporary until a final decision. In the ruling, judge Benedicto Abicair wrote, “The right to freedom of expression... is not absolute”.



The film caused uproar and massive protests, including a petition with two million supporters, calling for the film to be removed from Netflix. The offices of the production company in Rio de Janeiro’ were attacked by a Molotov cocktail on December 26 2019.

Depicting Jesus as a gay man, who brings home a presumed boyfriend to meet his family, the movie was meant to be aired as a Christmas special.



It is still available to those using Netflix outside Brazil and is described by Netflix as “Jesus, who, hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise to meet his family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos”.



Brazil used to be considered a global leader in LGBT rights having legalized same-sex marriages in 2013 and legalizing homosexuality in 1830, 65 years before Oscar Wild was sent to prison for sodomy and 122 years before Alan Turing was prosecuted for indecency.



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is considered by some to be anti-LGBT after he slammed his country’s supreme court when it decided anti-LGBT crimes are a form of hate crime in June 2019.He accused the judges of “legislating” from the bench, AP reported. He also said he would rather his son be dead than a homosexual.

His son Eduardo Bolsonaro twitted about the film saying its “garbage” and “does not represent Brazilian society”