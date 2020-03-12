Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco was forced to apologize after photos emerged of a migrant worker dressed up as a human hand sanitizer dispenser amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The photographs, which were shared on social media by many people including Saudi Arabian comedian and actor Hisham Fageeh, show a man standing in the lobby of Aramco's headquarters dressed in a large box with the words "hand sanitizer" written on it, and in one of the photos an employee can be seen taking some of the alcoholic gel into his hand.
The company's actions were widely criticized on social media, with some accusing the company of racism and exploiting migrant workers.
Saudi Arabia reported 24 new coronavirus cases on Thursday morning, bringing the country's total number of cases to 45 cases, state news reported, citing the Health Ministry. The kingdom also extended flight and travel bans to include the European Union and 12 other countries after the additional cases were announced. Citizens and residents in the affected countries have 72 hours to return to Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA said, citing an official source at the Interior Ministry.Health authorities around the world have encouraged people to use the alcohol-based hand gels to keep hands clean amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to a significant spike in sales of hand sanitizer. The total US sales of hand sanitizer increased by 313.4% between February 22 and February 29, CNBC reported. More than 126,000 people worldwide have been infected by the coronavirus across the world, according to Reuters, with over 4,500 deaths.
طبقية خليجية— هشام فقيه (@HishamFageeh) March 10, 2020
اهداء من أرامكو pic.twitter.com/FpWsUNw7mE
The company's actions were widely criticized on social media, with some accusing the company of racism and exploiting migrant workers.
Saudi Aramco issued an apology on March 10, saying in a statement: “With regard to the images circulated on the social media of a colleague wearing what seems to be a sanitizer bottle inside one of our facilities." The statement continued, "Aramco would like to express its strong dissatisfaction towards the behavior that intended to emphasize the importance of hygiene.”The company also wrote on its official Twitter account: "The company immediately stopped this act and took drastic measures to prevent it from happening again."#Saudi @ARAMCO’s idea of a hand sanitizer stand: a foreign worker from a poor country.The company apologized after a wave of criticism for its utter #racism & disregard of human dignity.Mistreatment of forein labor in some Gulf countries is outrageously rampant. pic.twitter.com/FpTohYmQEC— Dr. Abbas Kadhim (@DrAbbasKadhim) March 10, 2020
إشارة إلى الصور المتداولة في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لأحد الزملاء مرتدياً ما يشبه عبوة للتعقيم في أحد مرافقها، تود #أرامكو السعودية أن تعرب عن استيائها الشديد من هذا التصرف المسيء الذي أريد به التأكيد على أهمية التعقيم، دون أخذ موافقة من الجهة المعنية بالشركة.— أرامكو (@Saudi_Aramco) March 10, 2020
Saudi Arabia reported 24 new coronavirus cases on Thursday morning, bringing the country's total number of cases to 45 cases, state news reported, citing the Health Ministry. The kingdom also extended flight and travel bans to include the European Union and 12 other countries after the additional cases were announced. Citizens and residents in the affected countries have 72 hours to return to Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA said, citing an official source at the Interior Ministry.Health authorities around the world have encouraged people to use the alcohol-based hand gels to keep hands clean amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to a significant spike in sales of hand sanitizer. The total US sales of hand sanitizer increased by 313.4% between February 22 and February 29, CNBC reported. More than 126,000 people worldwide have been infected by the coronavirus across the world, according to Reuters, with over 4,500 deaths.