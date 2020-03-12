The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post OMG

Saudi oil giant uses migrant worker as human hand sanitizer dispenser

The company wrote on its official Twitter account: "The company immediately stopped this act and took drastic measures to prevent it from happening again."

By ALEX WINSTON  
MARCH 12, 2020 11:25
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco was forced to apologize after photos emerged of a migrant worker dressed up as a human hand sanitizer dispenser amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
The photographs, which were shared on social media by many people including Saudi Arabian comedian and actor Hisham Fageeh, show a man standing in the lobby of Aramco's headquarters dressed in a large box with the words "hand sanitizer" written on it, and in one of the photos an employee can be seen taking some of the alcoholic gel into his hand.

The company's actions were widely criticized on social media, with some accusing the company of racism and exploiting migrant workers.

Saudi Aramco issued an apology on March 10, saying in a statement: “With regard to the images circulated on the social media of a colleague wearing what seems to be a sanitizer bottle inside one of our facilities." The statement continued, "Aramco would like to express its strong dissatisfaction towards the behavior that intended to emphasize the importance of hygiene.”
The company also wrote on its official Twitter account: "The company immediately stopped this act and took drastic measures to prevent it from happening again."

Saudi Arabia reported 24 new coronavirus cases on Thursday morning, bringing the country's total number of cases to 45 cases, state news reported, citing the Health Ministry. The kingdom also extended flight and travel bans to include the European Union and 12 other countries after the additional cases were announced.
Citizens and residents in the affected countries have 72 hours to return to Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA said, citing an official source at the Interior Ministry.
Health authorities around the world have encouraged people to use the alcohol-based hand gels to keep hands clean amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to a significant spike in sales of hand sanitizer.
The total US sales of hand sanitizer increased by 313.4% between February 22 and February 29, CNBC reported.
More than 126,000 people worldwide have been infected by the coronavirus across the world, according to Reuters, with over 4,500 deaths.


Tags health saudi arabia coronavirus hand sanitizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The absence of the Left By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
2 25 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, Netanyahu rolls out five-part plan
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 White House overrules CDC coronavirus advice for elderly to avoid flights
Coronavirus
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Kushner: US to approve annexation if Palestinians don't negotiate
Jared Kushner in an interview with Reuters
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by