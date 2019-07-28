Scottish officials crack down kosher inmates after Orange is the New Black

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.





The seventh and final season of the Netflix series, Orange is the New Black, about a women's prison, was released on Friday and the show has inspired prisoners around the world in many ways — including giving some the idea to convert to Judaism, just as the character Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) does, in order to get kosher meals, which inmates apparently feel are much tastier than standard prison fare. In fact, so many prisoners claimed to be Jewish in one Edinburgh prison that officials decided to crack down, according to a report in the British newspaper, The Telegraph.

In 2014, just nine inmates at all Scottish jails were registered as Jewish. But after season three of the series, in which Cindy converts to have better dinners and ends up embracing her newfound faith aired in 2015, that number shot up. In 2017, inspectors from the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) called for an “urgent investigation” after almost 1 million pounds was spent serving specially prepared kosher meals to more than 100 prisoners.To try to limit the spread of the kosher noshing behind bars, the SPS made the process of applying for kosher diets on religious grounds more difficult and have since seen a drop in numbers.The Telegraph reported that the number of inmates getting kosher meals at one prison, HMP Edinburgh, has fallen by three quarters and the total cost of feeding inmates at the jail dropped by 80,000 pounds in the last year.The total cost of feeding inmates throughout the country in this period dropped more than 90,000 pounds.A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: "For several years, we had a number of people who claimed to be Jewish and were only able to eat a kosher diet when in all probability they weren't. To combat this we introduced a policy which has a more rigorous registration and we have since, across Scotland, had fewer kosher inmates.”Apparently, as the ad for Levy’s Jewish rye bread used to say, “You don’t have to be Jewish to love Levy’s,” but you do have to be Jewish to get kosher eats these days in the Scottish prison system.Cindy has an important arc in the final season, although it’s more to do with her family than her faith or food. No spoilers, though, for those couldn’t binge the new season yet because they were busy celebrating Shabbat.

