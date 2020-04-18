Taylor Swift cancels all 2020 shows to curb spread of coronavirus

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift took to social media to inform her fans that her 2020 tour has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020
“I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can,” she wrote on Twitter, “but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”
Swift, who began her impressive career as a country music singer before moving on to becoming a pop icon with such hits as Shake it Off and Bad Blood won’t be the only major event planned for 2020 that won’t happen.
The last few weeks have been an unprecedented time. Since it is becoming apparent that COVID-19 restrictions will not be a short-term matter, we have made the sad decision to cancel Comic-Con for the first time in its 50-year history.— San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) April 17, 2020
For the first time ever since it began 50 years ago, the San Diego Comic-Con was cancelled, The Week reported on Friday. It was pushed to July 2021.