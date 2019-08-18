Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Tweet goes viral after being sent from a smart fridge

After having all her electronics confiscated, one fifteen year old uses her family's smart fridge to use twitter with explosive results.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
August 18, 2019 20:36
1 minute read.
Tweet goes viral after being sent from a smart fridge

Fridge. (photo credit: PIXABAY)

After her mother had taken all her electronics - including her phone, Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3ds - one teenager named Dorothy decided she would tweet using the family's smart fridge, which too, was promptly confiscated.



This tweet went viral over the weekend, so much so that many rallied in support of her, using the hashtag “FreeDorothy”. LG, who manufactured said smart fridge, tweeted to support her as well.
When asked how this situation came to be, Dorothy said that her electronics were taken after she was boiling rice and was too busy on her phone to notice the stove bursting into flames.

This story did bring about some skepticism saying it could either be faked relatively easily, or that the fridge in fact does not have the Twitter app to be able to create such a tag, all of which were answered by anger (saying the questions were “rude”) by Dorothy. 


Related Content

August 18, 2019
Human-sized penguins once roamed the South Pacific - study

By ZACHARY KEYSER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings