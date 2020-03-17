The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post OMG

VA of 'Pokemon' star Ash Ketchum sends out coronavirus PSA

"It's better to catch Pokemon than to catch this virus."

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 17, 2020 20:04
A drawing of Pikachu for the Nintendo game (photo credit: FLICKR)
A drawing of Pikachu for the Nintendo game
(photo credit: FLICKR)
Iconic anime character and would-be Pokemon master Ash Ketchum normally concerns himself with catching Pokemon rather than catching diseases, but fans of the video game, anime, movie and trading card franchise don't have this luxury. As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the world, many celebrities and influencers are trying to help encourage their fans to stay safe and healthy. And now, Ash Ketchum is one of these celebrities.
Taking to Twitter, voice actress Veronica Taylor, the original voice of the iconic character, put up a short PSA video using an Ash Ketchum prop to spread awareness of the coronavirus.

"Okay trainers, Ash Ketchum here, it's time to work together!" Taylor says in character. "As this coronavirus spreads worldwide, we can battle it by staying home – especially if you're sick."
Taylor also encouraged Pokemon fans to practice social distancing and, of course washing their hands.
"We need to stand together as a community," she continued. "Often symptoms don't show up for five day, and you're actually more contagious during this time. You can actually pass on VOD19 to two, three or more people without even knowing it. So, take care of others by taking care of yourself."
The video concluded by saying that "It's better to catch Pokemon than to catch this virus."
In related news, the franchise's major foray into the mobile gaming market, Pokemon Go, has made updates to the game to allow users to spend as little time as possible outdoors and still be able to enjoy the game to its fullest.


Tags video games Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life in Israel under the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by