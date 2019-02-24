Venezuela ex-spy chief reveals Maduro’s ties to Hezbollah, drugs

Nicolas Maduro (L) and Hassan Nasrallah (R).
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Former head of Venezuela’s intelligence services Hugo Carvajal revealed powerful ties between the administration of President Nicolás Maduro and the Hezbollah terrorist group, as well as wide-spread corruption and drug activity, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
The nefarious activities were directed by Maduro himself as well as Interior Minister Néstor Reverol and former vice-president Tareck El Aissami.
Allegedly, those who were meant to combat drugs were engaged in trafficking them, Carvajal said.
El Aissami was not only a drug kingpin, said Carvajal, but also had connections to Hezbollah, and attempted to arrange Hezbollah terrorists to work with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia [FARC] through Venezuela.
In a meeting that took place in 2009 Hezbollah terrorists met El Aissami and Carvajal in Syria and gave the two Venezuelan state representatives three assault rifles as gifts.
The meeting involved Venezuelan diplomat Ghazi Nasr al-Din, who was stationed in Syria at the time.
Labeled “a Hezbollah supporter” by the department of Treasury, Nasr al-Din is wanted by the FBI.
Carvajal said that Maduro did not heed his warnings to have Hezbollah militants visit Venezuela, an allegation Maduro denies.
Carvajal said that Maduro did not heed his warnings to have Hezbollah militants visit Venezuela, an allegation Maduro denies.