Want to know what you’ll look like in 50 years? Now you can

Google Play and Apple App Store Logos combined.
(photo credit: FLICKR)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
FaceApp, an app which can generate highly realistic transformations of faces in photographs, has gone viral all over social media after people began posting photos of their “older selves,” but now privacy experts are warning users that there could be a data security risk.
The Russian startup Wireless Lab owns the popular app and uses artificial intelligence to adjust the photos uploaded into the system.
The app went viral this week after celebrities and other users began posting edited photos from the app on social media.
According to Fox Business, data privacy experts said that FaceApp terms of service give the startup the rights to “any uploaded photos, including for potential commercial use, and raised questions about how FaceApp uses and stores data.”
"People are right to be alarmed by terms of use like the one FaceApp has — as they should be with similar apps," Privacy International, a UK based charity, said in a blog post. "It is not clear how FaceApp stores, uses, or manipulates peoples' data, including the detailed biometric maps of their faces, and this could change over time as profit incentives and technologies change."
You can find the app in the Apple App Store and on Google Play store.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>