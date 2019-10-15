Woman arrested in Philippines for wearing string bikini

A top view of the holiday island of Boracay during the first day of a temporary closure for tourists, in Philippines. (photo credit: ERIK DE CASTRO/ REUTERS)

A tourist in the Philippines was arrested and fined for wearing what local authorities say was a particularly revealing string bikini at the newly reopened resort island of Boracay.



The Taiwanese woman, who has not been named, wore a string bikini on the famous white-sand beaches on October 9, according to the Philippines News Agency (PNA).

PNA reported that she was told by hotel staff that her bathing suit was inappropriate."They were told not to by the hotel management, but they said it was a form of art," Boracay Inter-Agency Management and Rehabilitation Group (BIAMRG) chief Natividad Bernardino said in a phone interview with PNA.The woman was arrested the following day when she wore another string bikini to the beach. Police say she was also fined $48.40 for the "erotic" outfit.Jess Baylon, the municipality chief of police, said to PNA that even though the couple's customs may be different, "they have to respect our culture and tradition, and our proper decorum." Boracay , one of the world's most famous beach destinations, reopened last October after a large-scale cleanup to upgrade the facilities and improve water quality around the island. New regulations have also been put into place like a ban on single-use plastics.

