Woman to Ethiopian Israeli: Blacks have ruined this country

An 18-year-old worker at a supermarket in Tel Aviv was subject to a racist rant, when a female customer called him a negro, adding "all you negros ruined the country," Mako reported on Thursday. A video recorded by the young man on his phone shows her saying "I have no problem saying it, negro." The video was released on social media with her face blurred. The young man was backed by his manager who said he will take this "to the top" of the company to ensure such incidents will be met with fierce reaction from the firm.