'Wonder Woman 2' filming to start 'shockingly soon'

Filming on Wonder Woman 2, the sequel to last summer's smash box office superhero film, is set to begin in the near future.



Director Patty Jenkins told a reporter for Variety on Sunday on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival that shooting will be starting "shockingly soon." Outside of that tidbit, Jenkins said, "There's nothing I can say."





Little else is known about the upcoming sequel, aside from a few key details. Gal Gadot, of course, will be reprising her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, and Jenkins is back as well. The movie has a release date set for November 1, 2019 and several reports indicate that it will be set during the Cold War. Gadot will be joined on screen by a new foe, this time the villain Cheetah, played by Saturday Night Live alumna Kristen Wiig.And as Gadot's schedule for filming shapes up, the chatter in Israel is focused on an entire differently role for the actress: Eurovision host.Within hours of Netta Barzilai taking the prize in Lisbon on Saturday night, Israelis started planning and speculating about next year's competition. Reports in both Ynet and Walla this week have quoted industry officials saying that Gadot is the dream choice of host.Many speculate that Gadot will wrap up her filming obligations by early next year, and won't begin the press tour for the film until the fall, potentially leaving her free in May to host the contest in Jerusalem.Their hopes have also been buoyed by Gadot's online support for Barzilai during the voting portion of the competition. The actress urged her almost 20 million Instagram followers on Saturday night to cast their votes for Israel and Barzilai.But Gadot hasn't taken part in any public or industry events in Israel for years, and nobody is entirely sure if she'll want to take on the job.Other figures have suggested that Bar Refaeli host the competition, or previous Eurovision winner Dana International. The idea that Assi Azar and Rotem Sela - the hosts of Kochav Haba, the show that selected Barzilai to compete - has also been floated.Last year's hosts were announced in January, and the 2017 presenters were selected in February.So with a year to go until Eurovision 2019, don't expect an answer anytime soon.