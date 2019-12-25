The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah

Hanukkah for me – as I am about to enter my 50s – is about kindling, augmenting and sustaining the inner light.

By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 21:07
A giant menorah stands in front of a Christmas tree at the Brandenburg gate to celebrate Hanukkah in Berlin December 16, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
A giant menorah stands in front of a Christmas tree at the Brandenburg gate to celebrate Hanukkah in Berlin December 16, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Every year as Christmas approaches, I am reminded of my childhood holidays in Athens, Greece. In particular, something that my late grandfather Jacques used to say to my grandmother comes to mind: “It is Christmas for Christians, it is Christmas for me.”
My grandmother Yvette’s birthday on the 25th of December happens to be the day the whole of Greece was lit up and decorated for Christmas. On my grandmother’s birthday the family would gather at my parents’ house in Athens by the fireplace.
Growing up as a Jew in Athens meant that the Jewish holidays had no connection to the outer culture. Celebrating my grandmother’s birthday on Christmas Day felt for a change as if the whole world was celebrating with us. A real treat to our minority Jewish family in Athens.
This year on Hanukkah, I was invited to a Hanukkah yoga workshop in Jerusalem. The invitation read: “We will prepare our bodies through breath, meditation, visualization and mindful movement to become vessels of light.” I rejoiced for the opportunity to light up my body and spirit from the inside-out, in sync with the rest of the city.
Hanukkah for me – as I am about to enter my 50s – is about kindling, augmenting and sustaining the inner light. As in the yoga practice I was invited to, I think about what I can do in my life to kindle, add to and sustain my inner light. 
Recently my husband and I started a new practice: morning meditation, just after we wake up in the morning. I find that this modest 10-minute practice each day of bringing in the light is creating miracles. I notice that the more I make it a priority to nurture my inner light, the more I have to give to others.
The Hanukkah story tells us that the Maccabees found only a jar of oil bearing the seal of the High Priest Yohanan to light up the menorah in the Temple. In modern times, when there is no temple, we can direct the light to our inner temple, our own body. Find the “oil” to light the body up every, day as the Maccabees went ahead and lit the menorah with the oil at hand. Practice kindling the light body as they kept the menorah lit in the Temple. Exercise adding to the light every day. I find that what helps is focusing on just one day at a time.
Let us have faith, too, that our light-work, even when modest, is indeed supported and augmented by a nurturing, synergistic, spiritual force hidden behind it all. Let our bodies project our inner light and reflect the Christmas trees and Hanukkiot lights shining bright in our midst.
The writer is a Greek-born Jewish woman who lives in Jerusalem. She blogs at fromjerusalemwithlove.com


Tags Hanukkah greece christmas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo European hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by