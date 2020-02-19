The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
All eyes on US primaries on March 3, not Israeli elections the day before

This particular US election dwarfs everything else on the news agenda. Everything, even Israel’s election, the third election in a year.

By MICAH HALPERN  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 20:44
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (L-R) greet each other on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., July 30, 2019 (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (L-R) greet each other on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., July 30, 2019
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)
All eyes, all around the world, are on the US presidential election. This particular election dwarfs everything else on the news agenda. Everything, even Israel’s election, the third election in a year.
Traditionally, for better and often for worse, Western media has paid very close attention to Israeli happenings. But this time around, this Israeli election, that tradition will be broken. As luck, or happenstance, or perhaps even destiny would have it, the March 2 election will be usurped by one of the most pivotal events in a US presidential news cycle – Super Tuesday. And this time around, it falls one day after the Israeli election, on Tuesday, March 3. And now that the presidential impeachment is a thing of the past, news in the United States is squarely focused on the primaries.
There is only one principal candidate running on the Republican ticket. For Democrats, it’s a whole other race. It’s been exciting to watch various campaigns as candidates winnow and wane, as their platforms and positions become clearer and often more popular. Political polls have consistently been inaccurate. Anyone willing to bet on a Democratic candidate right now is a serious gambler. On Tuesday March 3, that just might change.
Super Tuesday is the single day when more US presidential primaries take place than any other day in the election cycle. The significance of the day is obvious. In the US, delegates from each of the 50 states and seven other constituencies cast their votes for their favorite candidate. By virtue of the sheer number of delegates chosen on Super Tuesday by Democratic primary voters it is quite probable that the party’s presidential candidate will emerge on that Tuesday night. If not a clear choice, the field of Democratic presidential wannabes will certainly shrink. And former vice president Joe Biden, the original front-runner may be among the first to go.
Fourteen states plus Democrats Abroad will participate in the Super Tuesday primary. Together, they will select 1,345 delegates. Super Tuesday 2020 is relatively small in size compared to Super Tuesday 2008, when nearly half of all primaries took place – but while it has diminished in size it has grown in significance. States rearrange their primary days for many reasons and there is, for example, much internal discussion about stripping the coveted position of first state primaries from Iowa and New Hampshire in response to this year’s dismal performances.
Because of the dovetailing of the Israeli election into the US primary, because the lead-up and the pomp and media circus surrounding the US presidential elections is so electric and because the third Israeli election in a year is so lackluster, Israeli election results will be a blip on the radar of the US mainstream media panoply. Those who care deeply about Israel will continue to watch and monitor. For the rest of the country, it will go away unnoticed.
Despite that, the Jewish side of the 2020 election remains strong. Candidates and their relationship with Israel are still a priority on the political agenda.
Much ink has been spilled on President Donald J. Trump and his affinity for Jews and for Israel. He is a doting grandfather of Jewish grandchildren enrolled in Jewish day schools and who go to Jewish camps. And yet, his relationship with Israel has been debated. In certain circles he has been pilloried. But the sheer results of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights has been nothing short of seismic. Those moves alone have cemented his bona fides regarding Israel.
Billionaire Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg is undeniably Jewish and a proud Jew. Bloomberg, has given millions of dollars to Israel, especially Hadassah’s hospitals. When his mother was alive he flew her to Israel on his private jet for dedications he made in her name. There is no question Bloomberg is a lover and supporter of Israel.
Michael Bennet, Democratic senator from Colorado who dropped out of the race as the New Hampshire primary results were coming in, considers himself a proud Jew. Bennet has, on numerous occasions, spoken of his maternal grandparents, who were smuggled out of the Warsaw Ghetto. He eloquently speaks about the power of antisemitism and of hate. He explains that he understands, personally understands. The product of a mixed marriage – his father is Christian – and married to Susan, an Episcopal priest, their three daughters are raised with an understanding of both Christian and Jewish traditions. Bennet may have dropped out of the race but his story is, nonetheless, an important touchstone on Jewish issues.
And then there is the other, undeniably, Jewish candidate – a potential Democratic front-runner, Bernie Sanders. The most positive thing one can say about Sanders and his Jewishness is that his orientation is problematic. In November, Sanders wrote a long op-ed explaining his attitude toward Israel and toward his Judaism. He asserted that he loves Israel – but – Israel is making serious mistakes and needs to be urged, even pressured, to correct these errors.
There are some in Israel who agree with Sanders. His love of Israel, he explains, is based on his time on a kibbutz. Yet, his professed love for the Jewish state does not seem convincing given his personal statements and those of his advisers and supporters. Even Bloomberg recently critiqued Sanders on this issue saying Sanders would be the most anti-Israel president ever in history.
Every politician has an opinion on Israel. But by now it’s perfectly obvious that many of the major players in race not only have an opinion, they have a vested interest and intimate relationship with Israel and the Jewish people.
That’s a positive. It shows how well adjusted American Jews are in politics and in the halls of power. But we must be cautious. When looking at the Jewish nature of a candidate one must realize that just because someone is Jewish, it does not necessarily follow that they will support Israel. Certainly not completely, certainly not unconditionally.
March 2 and March 3 are fast approaching. Two days that either will, or will not, be looked upon as historic. We will soon know.
The author is a political commentator. He hosts the TV show Thinking Out Loud on JBS TV. Follow him on Twitter @MicahHalpern.


