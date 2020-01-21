The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

At Auschwitz liberation tribute, Israel should study tale of two monuments

The Germans continue to acknowledge, confront and apologize for their dark past. In contrast, Lithuanians, Armenians, Poles and others are rewriting and distorting their roles in this tragic history.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 21, 2020 04:25
Garegin Nzhdeh monument, Yerevan, Armenia (photo credit: ARMINEAGHAYAN)
Garegin Nzhdeh monument, Yerevan, Armenia
(photo credit: ARMINEAGHAYAN)
As more than 40 world leaders ascend on Jerusalem this week to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Israel should be careful not to assume that those who attend this largely ceremonial event are working to combat antisemitism or even desire to be the country’s ally.
Take Armenia. 
In June 2016, the western Asian country erected a new monument in its capital of Yerevan for Garegin Nzhdeh, a wartime Nazi collaborator and commander of the “Armenian Legion” of the Wehrmacht. His unit fought in Crimea, the Caucasus and southern France as the Nazis rounded up Jews and resistance fighters to be marched to death camps. After the war, Nzhdeh was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Soviet court for his war crimes and collaboration with the Nazis. 
Moreover, he was the founder of the racist Tseghakronism movement, designed to represent those who embody the “spiritual and biological essence of the classical Armenian,” whose obligation it is to rule the country. Its ideology is reminiscent of the Aryan supremacy espoused by Nzhdeh’s Nazi comrades. 
Nzhdeh is considered a national hero in Armenia. In addition to the statue, a square and a subway station in Yerevan are named after him, and his legacy is taught to children in Armenian public schools. When the statue was erected in 2016, opposition fell on deaf ears. Holocaust scholar Dr. Efraim Zuroff called the move “outrageous” and “an unfortunate mistake and is an insult to the victims of the Nazis and all those who fought against the Nazis.”
The monument was never taken down.
In fact, in Armenia, Nzhdeh’s legacy is shared with another glorified Armenian Nazi general and commander, Drastamat Kanayan, whose name adorns the government founded “Drastamat Kanayan Institute of National Strategic Studies.” Armenia’s Ministry of Defense established a medal in his name to decorate military personnel and civilians who excel in military training. 
The glorification of Nzhdeh should not be seen in isolation. There is abundant empirical evidence that Armenian society is systemically. The Anti-Defamation League’s most recent survey on antisemitism in over 100 countries — conducted even before the statue was built — in June 2014 showed that the rate of support for antisemitic views in Armenia (58 percent) was the third-highest in all of Europe, and the highest in all of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. Sixty-eight percent of Armenians believe that “Jews are more loyal to Israel than to [the countries they live in]” and 72 percent agree that “Jews have too much power in the business world,” according to that report. Moreover, a Pew Research Center study conducted soon after showed that 32 percent of Armenians would not accept Jews as fellow citizens.
Perhaps this high level of antisemitism comes due to the vestiges of ancient Eastern Orthodox church-based antisemitism. This past June, 60 students of the Armenian Church attacked two young Jews who were walking on the Armenian Patriarchate Street in the Old City of Jerusalem and severely beat them.
Before the country’s independence in 1991, the Armenian Jewish community was comprised of more than 5,000 members. Today, that number is less than 100.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, which likewise attained its independence in 1991 from the Soviet Union and today remains in a decades-long territorial conflict with Armenia, last November unveiled a statue in its capital of Baku in honor of the nation’s Jewish war hero Albert Agarunov (1969-1992). The contrast between the Agarunov monument and Armenia’s Nzhdeh monument could not be starker.
Agarunov attended Azerbaijani music school and later worked in oil production. When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, he fought for Azerbaijan against Armenia and its brutal military invasion in the Karabakh region. At the time, Agarunov told journalists covering the war, “This is my land. I don’t have another motherland. It’s natural for me to defend my home.” In May 1992, he was shot and killed by an Armenian sniper. Agarunov posthumously received the National Hero of Azerbaijan recognition, his country’s highest honor awarded for military service. 
The legacy of Agarunov remains a powerful symbol of Jewish integration and pride in a nation whose population is more than 90 percent Muslim. During this time of rising antisemitism worldwide, Azerbaijan is a place where antisemitism is absent and where interfaith ties thrive, according to nearly all reports.
Any examination of this week’s Holocaust remembrance ceremonies in Jerusalem should not end with the Armenia-Azerbaijan contrast. Lithuania, which will also be present, has pushed back against allegations of collaboration between the local population and the Nazis during the Holocaust and is considering passing legislation similar to Poland’s that would formally declare that the country and people did not collaborate in the murder of Jews during World War II.
It is estimated that in Lithuania 230,000 Jews were killed in just the first six months of the war by locals and there are more than 200 sites in Lithuania alone that are considered mass graves. Yet the legislation claims that because Lithuania was an occupied nation — first by the Soviet Union and then by Nazi Germany — it is not responsible for these murders.
The Germans no doubt perpetrated the Holocaust, but they continue to acknowledge, confront and apologize for their dark past. In contrast, Lithuanians, Armenians, Poles and others are rewriting and distorting their roles in this tragic history.
Monuments in honor of “Holocaust heroes” like the Nzhdeh memorial in Armenia reinforce the need to call out and counter the ongoing disturbing attempts to whitewash the Holocaust across Europe and Asia.
This week, when photos of smiling leaders shaking hands make their way across the internet to great fanfare, the Israeli people and their leaders would be well served keeping in mind who their true friends really are.


Tags Israel auschwitz azerbaijan armenia lithuania
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ethiopian Jewish brethren By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by