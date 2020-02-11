The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Comparing the pros and cons of Trump's Peace Plan

In addition to warding off international pressure to whittle down the terms of the plan to Israel’s disfavor, the history of the Zionist project teaches us that no agreement is self-enforcing.

By AMIEL UNGAR  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 18:31
Members of the Sovereignty Movement protest outside the Prime Minister’s Residence on February 6 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Members of the Sovereignty Movement protest outside the Prime Minister’s Residence on February 6
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
If it is actually implemented as presented, US President Donald Trump’s “Vision for Peace, Prosperity, and a Brighter Future for Israel and the Palestinian People” has many positives for Israel.
On a personal note the inclusion of my community, Tekoa, within the State of Israel is a crowning point of 40 years of struggle since I and my wife, Beverly, became Family No. 6 in the community. If the deal goes through I will no longer be living in a settlement which some Israelis viewed pejoratively but in a town enjoying the same legal standing and obligations as other Israeli towns.
This sense of satisfaction and even vindication is marred by survivors’ guilt about 15 communities that will not be incorporated in Israel’s borders under the plan. They include Otniel, which has lost many members to Arab terror and where three of my sons studied, and Elon Moreh, whose original nucleus was instrumental in launching the settlement movement.
I fear for their future in the most unlikely case the other side actually accepts the plan and meets its conditions. The Trump plan, as opposed to preceding plans, gives Israel points on the scoreboard in terms of tangible territorial gains from its victory in a defensive war and drives home the point to the Palestinians that violence and refusal to negotiate have penalties.
This is a very useful corrective to the notion that all the territories were in escrow and would be turned over once the Palestinians were willing to recognize a Jewish state alongside them and renounced the right of return. The desired effect will not be immediate and the deal may even trigger a new round of violence (although we have known many such threats and most of them did not materialize), but it is the only way forward.
The willingness of both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the Likud, and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to endorse the proposal means that Israeli politics may finally become unblocked. Now that a consensus has been reached on the territorial issue, Israeli politics can be normalized.
Governments and opposition will command support on the basis of their record in office and the credibility of their platforms – not because of their position on Israel’s borders. Israeli politics may get to resemble US and British politics in their pre-polarization era. Then a victory for one coalition will not be a nightmare to many and the losing side can serve as the loyal and occasionally bipartisan opposition and consider itself a credible alternative to the current government.
Now for the caveats: Unfortunately, the misunderstanding about immediate annexation and Jared Kushner’s remark that the map is not a final one have dissipated some of the early euphoria.
For an Israeli government to concede a Palestinian state, it must be able to pocket the concessions. If there is a map that shows the boundary of the Jewish state under the accord, Israel should be free to begin massive construction forthwith and particularly in united Jerusalem where a de facto building freeze has been going on.
If the negotiating period is slated to last four years, it is important to know who will be the umpire during its duration and at its close. It is one thing if Trump continues in office but quite another if he is succeeded by the likes of Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren or even Pete Buttigieg, as then the blanks will be filled in quite differently.
As this was a decision by the executive without referring it for Senate approval, a Democratic successor may not consider himself bound as he rushes to erase the remnants of a Trump legacy.
Barack Obama’s ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, put it bluntly: “I think Israeli citizens should take into account that in less than a year there could be a new, Democratic administration – if not in a year then in five years. Trump won’t be president forever. It is important to know that any Democratic candidate will oppose this plan and that no Democratic president will be bound by it.” Shapiro has the example of his former boss to rely on. The 2004 letter by President George H.W. Bush that implied territorial changes and was a token reward for the surrender of Gaza and the razing of its Jewish communities was cavalierly discarded by the Obama administration.
In addition to warding off international pressure to whittle down the terms of the plan to Israel’s disfavor, the history of the Zionist project teaches us that no agreement is self-enforcing and it must be vigorously defended. There will be attempts to encroach on territory earmarked for the Jewish state. Illegal Arab construction perhaps funded by the Qataris or by the EU will attempt to contest Israel’s new borders. Israel’s record in protecting itself against such illegal construction has been spotty and tentative.
The rollout of the deal was the easy part. Now the future Israeli government will be tested by its ability to maximize Israel’s benefits under the plan irrespective of whether it is implemented or becomes a dead letter.


Tags Annexation Trump's Peace Plan Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Adva Center: Israel's economic growth doesn't benefit most citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 First case of coronavirus reported in Lebanon
Palestinian health workers wearing protective masks walk in a quarantine zone installed by the ministry of health to test passengers returning from China for coronavirus, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2020.
4 Coronavirus outbreak likely caused by illegal pangolin trade, study shows
Pangolins, the most trafficked mammal in the world after humans, could be the cause of the coronavirus outbreak.
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by