The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Coronavirus: A call for unity in Israeli politics

Both Netanyahu and Gantz expressed the desire for unity immediately after the March 2 election.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MARCH 16, 2020 21:31
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus (photo credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO)
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
(photo credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO)
If one good thing comes out of the coronavirus crisis in Israel, it should be that the country is rallying together to beat this dreadful disease. That’s why this is a unique time in Israel’s history of almost 72 years for the establishment of a broad national-unity government, with all parties invited to participate.
This is the most pressing task facing Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who was given the mandate on Monday to form a government by President Reuven Rivlin.
We don’t know exactly what was said in the meeting on Sunday night hosted by Rivlin between Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Likud leader. But it is clear that while there were no actual handshakes because of the virus, Rivlin is doing his best to persuade the two men to put aside their rivalry and bitterness and join hands – figuratively – for the sake of the country.
Sources close to the president told The Jerusalem Post that he was open to both a temporary emergency government and a four-year unity government, led in rotation by Netanyahu and Gantz.
In his meetings with party representatives earlier in the day, Rivlin repeatedly called for national unity. “This is a trying time, not only for the health system and the economy, but for us all as a society,” Rivlin said. “The success of the State of Israel in dealing with this extreme crisis lies in the hands of our civil society…. We need to work to form a government as soon as possible.”
Just as the virus now called COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate against Jews or Arabs, so the new government – the 35th in Israel’s history – should not discriminate against any political parties. It should represent all parties in the 23rd Knesset and all Israelis. And yes, that includes Arab-Israelis and the Joint List, which won a record 15 seats in the last election.
Rather than blasting Blue and White for garnering Arab support, as many right-wingers have done on social media, this should be seen as a historic opportunity to fortify Israeli democracy and resilience by standing together – Right, Left and Center, Jews and Arabs.
Imagine this: instead of fighting each other, Gantz and Netanyahu could rotate and find a way to share the premiership, and issue official invitations to all parties to join their emergency cabinet – from Labor-Gesher-Meretz on the Left to Yamina on the Right, with Shas, United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beyenu and the Joint List sitting together.
The cabinet would then represent all 120 members of Knesset, and literally be, in Abraham Lincoln’s famous words, “a government of the people, by the people, for the people.”
Both Netanyahu and Gantz expressed the desire for unity immediately after the March 2 election. “Israel needs to heal,” Gantz declared. “It needs unity. It needs reconciliation and leadership, and we will continue to offer this to the public.”
Netanyahu, for his part, said, “It is time to mend the gaps. It is time for reconciliation.”
Well, the time is now. This is the time to heal and make peace at home. First and foremost, to destroy the disease that has resulted in a shutdown of educational institutions, workplaces, restaurants and places of entertainment across the country.
Secondly, to pass critical budgets and legislation to enable the country to function optimally under these exceptional circumstances. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, it is time to give the people of this country a genuine sense of security under a powerful unity government that is working on behalf of all of Israel’s citizens.
When Israel emerges from this national emergency after it has conquered the virus, as it hopefully will, perhaps we will look back at this difficult time and reflect that, if nothing else, it brought the nation together. That is our fervent hope and prayer as the political parties enter negotiations for the new coalition. This is what is needed when the adversary we currently face – the coronavirus – does not differentiate between sex, ethnicity, religion or color.
Israel needs to be a light unto the nations by showing the world how its people can unite against a virus threatening us all.


Tags israeli politics Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: A call for unity in Israeli politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Nvidia calls on PC gamers to contribute to the fight against coronavirus
Coronavirus
4 New Israeli apps to make life easier during the coronavirus outbreak
The Track Virus app allows users to see if they had crossed paths with any confirmed coronavirus cases.
5 Rivlin negotiating unity government with Netanyahu, Gantz
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by