The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Does anyone still care about Jewish values?

As antisemitism has spiked around the world, including in the United States, Holocaust memory has become more important than ever.

By SHMULEY BOTEACH  
FEBRUARY 17, 2020 22:14
Politicians and religious leaders hold a banner reading 'France against racism and antisemitism' as they take part in a silent march through Paris in 2006 following the torture and killing of young Jewish victim Ilan Halimi. (photo credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)
Politicians and religious leaders hold a banner reading 'France against racism and antisemitism' as they take part in a silent march through Paris in 2006 following the torture and killing of young Jewish victim Ilan Halimi.
(photo credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)
Today, the Jewish people are once again facing an upsurge in antisemitism.
Beyond that seemingly eternal struggle, Jews, especially those in the New York area, have at least three other priorities today: repairing and strengthening black-Jewish relations; advancing Holocaust memory, as the world begins to forget; and ensuring the security of Israel, as it is beset on three sides – Hamas to the west, Hezbollah to the north, and Iran to the east – by genocidal adversaries.
At the forthcoming annual gala of the World Values Network at Carnegie Hall on March 3, we will be honoring those people who are playing vital roles in addressing these priorities.
I’VE BEEN especially alarmed at the deterioration of relations with my brothers and sisters in the African-American community.
I have spent decades working to strengthen these ties, from my public conversations and visit to Israel with Al Sharpton, which was cohosted by Shimon Peres, to my collaboration on radio with Peter Noel on America’s most distinguished black radio station, WWRL.
Now it is our organization’s opportunity to recognize the contributions of mega-philanthropist Robert Smith, chairman of Carnegie Hall.
Smith, who heads Vista Capital in Texas, achieved worldwide recognition when, in May 2019, he spontaneously agreed to pay off all student debt of the graduating class of Morehouse College, where he was delivering the commencement. The commitment amounted to tens of millions of dollars and set new standards for educational philanthropy which electrified the world. It was a defining moment in modern education, and Smith will be receiving our highest award celebrating education.
Jews and African-Americans have marched together for civil rights and worked for our shared values and interests since at least the 1960s. Now, extremists, who are not representative of the larger African-American community, are attacking Jews in the streets of New York, and radicals have turned the civil rights movement on its head by attacking the State of Israel in the name of Palestinian rights.
The hijacking of Black Lives Matter has been accompanied by the equally specious intersectionality debates on campus, where Jews are accused of being beneficiaries of “white privilege,” even as we remain the most persecuted minority in the history of the world, and Israel’s government is equated with the disgusting Afrikaner regime in South Africa.
As preposterous as those comparisons are, even more absurd is the suggestion that Jews – who have faced persecution and annihilation for centuries, and who are as much a rainbow coalition as any you will find anywhere in America – are in any way at odds with the black community.
When I took the Rev. Al Sharpton to Israel in 2001, what most surprised him was seeing massive numbers of African-Jewish refugees, from Ethiopia and elsewhere, finding sanctuary in Israel and the constant sight of black Jewish soldiers with M-16s protecting Israeli citizens.
We will honor African-American leaders and activists who share common cause with the Jewish community in our timeless efforts to stamp out racism and bigotry of every stripe, including honoring boxing legend Evander Holyfield, boxing’s only four-time heavyweight champion.
AS ANTISEMITISM has spiked around the world, including in the United States, Holocaust memory has become more important than ever.
The challenge is becoming greater as fewer survivors remain as witnesses to give firsthand testimony to the horrors of their experience. I was honored to be at Auschwitz two weeks ago for the 75th anniversary of the death camp’s liberation on January 27. Making the occasion especially memorable was the gathering of approximately 2,000 survivors from all other the world, and I had the opportunity to speak with, and interview, many of them.
Now, we must increasingly rely on government to ensure that future generations are taught the lessons of the Shoah. It is heartening that more states are making Holocaust education compulsory.
Nowhere is preserving Holocaust memory more important than in Poland, where three million Jews, 90% of the country’s Jewish population prior to the war, were murdered.
For all of the controversy that has sometimes surrounded the actions of the government, Poland has done a tremendous job of ensuring that the sites of persecution and murder are maintained, to ensure the evidence of those crimes is maintained so that future generations will know why we can never be silent when confronted by genocidal threats, such as those emanating from Tehran.
American Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher has been pivotal in the relationship between the United States and Poland and heroic in promoting Holocaust memory. We will be honoring her for her extraordinary leadership and efforts.
THE FIGHT against antisemitism, the importance of black-Jewish ties and Holocaust memory are all reminders of the centrality of Israel in Jewish life.
It would be nice to say that Israel is secure today, but that, sadly, is not the case. In addition to the threats directly from Iran, its tentacles stretch across the Middle East, as it seeks to surround Israel with its proxies.
Hamas, with its genocidal charter against Israel, continues to fire rockets aimed at Israel’s civilian population, and to send incendiary balloons and kites to literally set the land on fire.
Hezbollah, another genocidal enemy, is building terrorist tunnels and amassing hundreds of thousands of rockets on Israel’s northern border.
Fatah continues to educate the next generation of Palestinians to hate their Jewish neighbors and to engage in terrorism.
Israel can defend itself, but the US-Israel relationship is vital to ensuring its security. The United States is the only country that can be counted upon to protect Israel’s interests in negotiations and to have a role in promoting peace. The bipartisan support Israel enjoys has made it possible to obtain billions of dollars in military aid and support for the development of lifesaving weapons systems such as Iron Dome.
Ultimately, however, it is the values Americans and Israelis share that guarantee the special relationship will endure. They are values that were articulated by the greatest American of the 20th century, Martin Luther King Jr., who reimagined the Hebrew Bible as a liberation manifesto and offered its prophets – Moses, Isaiah, Jeremiah and Micah – as trumpets of human liberty and dignity.
The biblical mandate of the Jewish people is to “repair the world under God’s sovereignty.” We do this primarily by influencing the world with our values and recognizing those individuals who have done their utmost to live by, inspire, and promote values-based leadership.
The writer is the author of Holocaust Holiday: One Family’s Descent into Genocide Memory Hell. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @RabbiShmuley.


Tags American Jewry intersectionality antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reuven Rivlin speaks out against bullying By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After 5 years of conflict in Yemen, shoots of peace are finally emerging By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Necessary constitutional, administrative changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by