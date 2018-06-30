Double standards in international community must end!

Across the democratic world, everyone should be outraged.



The United Nations voted down a US resolution to condemn Hamas violence and voted in favor of another resolution supporting providing international protection to Palestinians who live along the Gaza border.





Such a vote by the UN does nothing but encourage terror groups like Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and other Salafi groups to continue to wage terror attacks in Israel.When a Palestinian terrorist stabs an Israeli high school student in Afula, most of the world was silent. On one particularly violent day when over 180 rockets and mortars were fired into Israel, the UN was silent. When the Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza launch hundreds of kites and balloons with flammable materials and sometimes even explosives at Israel, burning down thousands of acres of farmland, forests and nature reserves within Israel proper, the UN is also silent.Where was the world when 20 fires broke out across southern Israel on Shabbat? Where were all of the animal rights and environmental activists then when we needed them? Unfortunately, there is a deadly silence from them on anything related to the environmental damage caused by Hamas terrorist attacks! However, after Israel killed 60 Palestinian protesters in one day, the UN called it “an outrageous human rights violation,” even though a senior-level Hamas terrorist admitted that 50 out of the 60 protesters were associated with the Hamas terrorist group.For them, all that matters is havingan opportunity to blame the Jews.This is furthermore demonstrated when Amnesty International and the Western media reported that Hamas murdered Mahmoud Ishtiwi allegedly for having gay sex. The UN was also silent. This all highlights the hypocrisy of the United Nations and the international community at large.They care about the Palestinians only when the Jews can be blamed for their suffering.Such hypocrisy against the State of Israel is not limited to the international arena. Religious Jews also face such hypocrisy in academia. Not too long ago, Professor Pnina Peri, a professor at the University of Maryland at College Park, mocked, cussed and harassed Gad Kaufman and a Chabad rabbi for donning tefillin at Ben-Gurion Airport. Kaufman replied on his Facebook page: “It is really shameful that being a Jew in this country means being persecuted by leftist Bohemians.If I were a Muslim or Christian, would it be more legitimate for her?” According to Israel Academia Monitor, “The Union of Orthodox Rabbis in America sent a letter of protest to the president of the University of Maryland but there was no reply so far. It can be assumed that the university would waste no time in disciplining Peri. Ironically, not long ago, Melissa Landa, a Jewish lecturer in another department at the university was let go, allegedly because she was too pro-Israel.”Unfortunately, Israel is not the only country to fall victim to such double standards. In Northern Iraq, the Kurds have an autonomous democracy in a region surrounded by radical Islamist groups and dictatorships. Nevertheless, Israel was the only country that came out openly in support of Kurdistan’s Independence Referendum.However, Al Jazeera reported in 2017 that 137 countries have recognized Palestine, even though neither the Fatah regime in the West Bank nor the Hamas regime in Gaza are democratic authorities.On top of that, certain members of the international community largely supported the Iranian nuclear deal even though human rights was completely absent from the agreement.They supported it even though Kurdish rebel Mohammed Alizadeh reported, “The Kurds and other minorities of Iran know that if they are caught showing resentment and resisting the established power, they literally die and hang in front of their family’s eyes, accused of being “enemies of God,” drug dealers or child molesters.This often brings shame upon their families because there is no way for the accused of ever getting a fair trial and no way for them to show that they don’t want anything but simple human rights.” However, some of the same people in the United States and the international community who promoted the Iranian nuclear deal despite the fact that it did not address human rights are now condemning Trump’s deal with North Korea because it does not address human rights. What hypocrisy! When violence erupted in Rakhine State in Myanmar, the UN condemned all of the violence being perpetrated against the Muslim minority and called upon the government to end its extensive use of force. However, when Amnesty International reported that Rohingya insurgent groups massacred 99 Hindu men, women and children, the UN was deathly silent. In fact, according to a local source, “There are many complaints in Bangladesh about some of the Rohingya Muslim refugees due to their involvement with the drug business, the abduction and killing of Hindu Rohingya refugees, them selling relief food, etc.” There are also reports that radical Islam is on the ascent among them. According to the Clarion Project, ARSA, the Rohingya Muslim insurgent group, has links to Islamist terrorist groups such as Lashkar e-Toiba, the Taliban and ISIS. However, the world is eerily silent about this as well.It is time for the UN and the international community to end the double standards. It is time for Israel to be treated no differently from any other country in the world. It is time for the Kurds to have their own state. It is time for the UN to start paying attention to the atrocities implemented against the Hindu minority in Rakhine state and against the Rohingya Hindus in Bangladesh. And it is time to stop having one standard for the deal with Iran and another one for the deal with North Korea. Let us make the UN great again by ending such hypocrisy! The writer is a senior media research analyst at the Center for Near East Policy Research and a correspondent for the Israel Resource News Agency. She is the author of “Women and Jihad: Debating Palestinian Female Suicide Bombings in the American, Israeli and Arab Media.”