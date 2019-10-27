Happy 10th Wedding anniversary to Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the first daughter and her husband, who are both Senior Advisors to US President Donald Trump, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this past Friday at Camp David.



Across the Internet, news outlets, political dignitaries, and celebrities alike have sent and posted congratulatory messages to the couple who have, as a team, accomplished so much in American politics. It can be argued by many that in the United States of America’s history there have never been two Senior Advisors to the President that have offered such teamwork and brilliance. Their focused contributions have not only benefited the United States of America, but both also have bettered the world’s standards.



Ivanka Trump

Since officially being instated in her role as a Senior Advisor to her father, President Trump, Ivanka has focused on a plethora of US social affairs, and has taken on responsibilities that previous advisors had not addressed. Some of Ivanka’s major accomplishments have been in the fields of economic empowerment of women, education, job creation, and economic growth throughout the workforce. The following are just a few examples of her ever-growing list of successes:

● Creation of the Pledge to America's Workers, which has received commitments for skills-based jobs from +200 companies.

● Guided President Trump’s direction of a $200 million investment from the Department of Education to expand STEM programs.

● Develop a more than $1 billion initiative with the World Bank in 2017 to assist in promoting women's entrepreneurship in developing countries.

● Traveled abroad to represent the Trump Administration in India, South Korea, Germany, & Japan.

● Represented the United States as a keynote speaker about WGDP at the 2019 Munich Security Conference

Despite pressure for being the President’s daughter, Ivanka Trump has brought a new level of professionalism to the position of a Senior Advisor to the US President.

Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka and son-in-law of President Trump, acts as the President’s point-person on numerous domestic and foreign policy issues. Jared holds a plethora of key positions in the White House. In addition to being the Senior Administration official in charge of the Middle East Peace Process, Jared also has been managing US relations with Arab allies. Some of his successes over his short time as a US Senior Advisor include:

● Leading the White House Office of Innovation.

● Efficiently reorganizing how the US government has introduced Trump’s proposed budget cuts.

● Advising as an integral position in Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

● Taking lead with a research team in passing a much needed criminal reform bill.

President Trump has said “Jared has been a tremendous asset and trusted advisor throughout the campaign and transition and I am proud to have him in a key leadership role in my administration.”

Both Ivanka and Jared’s successes seem to have no known limit and many are eagerly waiting for their next steps in advising the President of the Free World, US President Trump.

Despite working in what may be the hardest and most precarious positions in the White House, Jared and Ivanka have still kept their sense of humor in their personal lives. On May 13th, 2018 Jared and Ivanka attended a Friends of Zion Gala hosted by Dr. Mike Evans. Over 350 people attended the event, including the US delegation to Israel headed Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, Jason Greenblatt, senators and governors, leading Pastors and Rabbis, Israeli politicians and Ministers, and heads of major Jewish and Christian organizations.

Before bestowing the Friends of Zion Award to Jared Kushner, the Museum’s highest honor that is only given to those that have gone ‘above and beyond’ for the State of Israel and the Jewish people, Dr. Evans reportedly asked the influential couple a very serious question: “You are both the Senior Advisors to President Trump, but I can’t help but wonder... who is the Senior Advisor at home?” In response, Dr. Evans said that both turned to the other immediately with smiles and said that it was the other.



While President Donald Trump’s accomplishments are long-listed and actively growing, it can be said that his successes are attributed to the staff and advisors that he surrounds himself with. A great leader is truly only as great as his team behind him. The responsibility may be a huge weight, but both Jared and Ivanka have risen above the normal standards and have pushed what it means to be Senior Advisors to a new level.

Dr. Mike Evans is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author with 98 published books. He is the founder of Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, of which the late Shimon Peres, Israel’s ninth president, was chairman. He also serves as a founding member of the Trump Evangelical Faith Initiative, and has 67 million Facebook followers.





