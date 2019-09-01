Horoscopes for Elul 5779: Helping hands and humble hearts

Virgo’s ruling planet Mercury (Kochav), Venus (Noga) and Mars (Ma’adin) as well as the Sun are arrayed like troops as befitting their tribal leader Gad, displaying good order and discipline during Chodesh Elul (August 31 – September 29). The practice of blowing the shofar every morning during Elul activates those troops like a spiritual call to arms! Betulah, the virgin, is prepared. She knows analysis and preparation is the foundation of every successful battle, and she has no intention of losing her war against the forces of disinformation and deceit.



It is during Elul which we say, “The king is in the field,” indicating the closeness and intimacy with our creator during this month traditionally dedicated to self-examination and repentance. Virgo’s prodigious analytic powers and insightful introspection are designed specifically to shine during this time of year. Her allies in sober sanity against the forces of chaos include Saturn (Shabbtai), stationing direct in structured, organized Capricorn on September 18. Saturn turns experience into maturity, and with maturity comes wisdom. As seasoned warriors in the war against spiritual darkness, we must pick and choose our battles and select our weapons wisely. The full moon in compassionate, empathetic Pisces on Friday, September 13, is a real-life opportunity to demonstrate humility and empathy.

Extending a helping hand to those in need is good exercise for both heart and soul.We journey together from ani l’dodi v’dodi li to preparing to crown “HaMelech” during the days between Tekufah Tishrei, the autumnal equinox September 23 and the new moon in Libra September 28. If we allow the shofar to blast holes in the hardened parts of our hearts, we’ll have done the heavy lifting of teshuva as we prepare to go into Rosh HaShanah 5780. May it be a year of blessings, revealed miracles and redemption!ARIES / TALEHRuling planet Mars (Ma’adin) in Virgo summons the energy of the tribe of Gad, energizing your inner holy warrior in your quest to cleanse and detoxify just about everything in your life, including relationships, your environment, your work life and your reputation. You know what needs fixing and possess the strength of will and determination to do it. Integration is your goal and filtering the useful from the purposeless is your task. An emotionally super-charged September 14-16 powerfully propels partnerships to the forefront; the autumnal equinox September 23 emphasizes fair play. Raise the bar to receive what you deserve.TAURUS / SHORRuling planet Venus (Noga) adjusts your comfort zone this month, but you’ll be glad she did by September 14, when you begin to enjoy what feels like a desperately needed second honeymoon. However, before you embark on your pleasure cruise there’s the little matter of a gap between your long-term plans and your short-term needs requiring your attention September 1-6. Minor adjustments to time management become clearer September 17-18; partnerships take precedence over the personal and communal obligations over private priorities. Achieve harmony and balance you crave the most by the new moon in Venus-ruled Libra on September 23.GEMINI / TeoMIMMercury (Kochav) in his home Earth-sign of Virgo through September 13 is a little scrub brush of truth-telling, vigorously scouring disinformation from your environment and setting the record straight regarding all manner of misunderstandings and misinterpretations of your many recent good will efforts on the behalf of others. The motives of those who oppose you are clarified by September 21 and power struggles climax September 26; when you know you’re on the side of the angels, you can’t lose. Open-handed support from those you’ve helped along the way comes in handy now. Payback is commensurate to your historic generosity.CANCER / SARTANMoon-ruled Cancer feels downright spooky this month, anticipating every word and move with uncanny prophetic powers which peak at the full moon in Pisces September 13. Always ultra-sensitive, this month’s energetic assault on your porous emotions may feel like a meteorite barrage, especially September 3, 8, and 22-29. The good news is: Cancer the crab can retreat into the safety and privacy of their shell when needed. Furnish your personal shell with supplies, fortify all vulnerable openings, ensure a good Wi-Fi connection and hunker down into a comfortable nest, protecting your precious instincts from the onslaught of energetic vampirism.LEO / ARYEHSun-ruled Leo is “The Decider” this month! Shine the Sun’s light of discernment upon what is useful from that which no longer serves your purpose. What have you outgrown? What utilitarian compromise have you made which can no longer be justified? You’ll play Truth or Dare this month with yourself alone, internalizing present realities and sorting through all manner of commitments and priorities. Be sure you know what you really want! All this cleanup work is in preparation for the possibility of powerful partnership by the autumnal equinox September 23 and the new moon in Libra September 28. Purge!VIRGO / BETULAHTribal ruler Gad arrays as a troop when Sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars line up in Virgo the first half of September. You deserve at least a small parade of planetary support during Chodesh Elul, especially after the year you’ve had. Your gut instincts are confirmed when the full Pisces moon and Neptune opposite all the aforementioned planets September 13, testing the limits of your imagination as well as the edges of any delusional thinking you may have hoped to briefly enjoy. Clarity around money decisions September 26-27 takes a weight off your mind and perhaps even your shoulders.LIBRA / MOZNAYIMRuling planet Venus is Noga in Hebrew, indicating a lustrous brightness, which is the level at which you shine the first half of September while Venus and Mars are in tidy, spit-and-polish Virgo. Romantic austerity is not your style. You long to be restored to your natural idealism, even if pure romanticism is utterly impossible now thanks to the now unmistakable smell of banal reality. Lucky for you, Libra – past heartbreaks and disappointments don’t deter you forever. The Sun enters Libra at the equinox September 23 and the new moon in Libra on September 28 promises personal renewal.SCORPIO / AKRAVTribal ruler Menashe kept his own identity a secret while acting as “interpreter” between Joseph, whose identity he also concealed, and the brothers. You play the role of secret-keeper and confidence depository within communities and groups you’re a part of. Leadership paths appear to a service-oriented heart, and you want to dedicate your heart to what you believe in – but you need to know if what you intend to serve is truly worthy of your devotion. Uncover vulnerabilities September 3, contemplate consequences September 8, overcome objections September 12, take the high road to the path of power September 19.SAGITTARIUS / KaSHaTSagittarian Jupiter (Tzedek) in his home sign of Sagittarius square Neptune in Jupiter co-ruled Pisces September 2, stimulating and inspiring hope. First quarter Sagittarius moon September 5 sets inspiration into motion. Tribal ruler Benjamin craves independence from those who think small, especially when there’s a (obviously temporary, from your viewpoint) mess on the ground. Pitch in and help clean up to build good will; you’re approaching a long stretch of freedom to run between now and December. You’ll be given your head to gallop when you share a little bit of your magic with the mere mortals around you.CAPRICORN / G’dIRuling planet Saturn (Shabbtai) in Capricorn stations direct September 14 after a nearly five-month retrograde, constricted by his conjunction to the south node. You’ve done some hard excavation work around old wounds and the genetics of spiritual and emotional ancestral trauma. Now Saturn sets his sights for his rendezvous with power-player Pluto in Capricorn in January 2020. Your path to success is channeling your namesake the Gidi. With the sure-footed, persistent gait of the mountain goat, ascend to commanding heights one step at a time. Supercharge your batteries September 7-8, rev your engine at the autumnal equinox September 23.AQUARIUS / D’LIFollow your tribal ruler Asher’s example: Don’t stress when receiving unexpected news around September 1 regarding your material world existence. Asher knows his nature is that of the bounty-bringer. Pay attention to new information, even if it means unexpected or surprising temporary changes or perhaps an inconvenience, because ignoring it will cost you dearly in the end. Confirm your intuition around pressing matters September 9-11. Carefully guard your health from being compromised by attempts to subsume emotional overwhelm through September 13. Pay attention to the wisdom of your body and don’t let your intellect try to argue against instinct.PISCES / DAGIMPrepare for 2019’s third and last square of your classical ruling planet Jupiter (Tzedek) to your modern ruler Neptune (Rahav) September 23. It’s like Dorothy clicking her heels together three times and saying, “There’s no place like home!” You’ll be surprised to discover that what you’ve been wishing for is nothing like what you thought it would be. If going home, metaphorically if not corporeally, you’re returning as a changed person. Bring forward all those hard-won, enduring, mature and positive changes, and let them shine brightly September 13 during the full moon in Pisces, your annual “personal full moon.”Writer and multi-media communicator Lorelai Kude began her career as a professional astrologer in the 1980s. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from San Francisco State University and a master’s in Jewish Studies from Berkeley’s Graduate Theological Union, where her thesis topic was astrology in Jewish cultural history. Find more of her work at astrolojew.com

