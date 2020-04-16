The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Iran’s fever dream

It is Iran’s fever dream to deceitfully spin its COVID-19 crisis to break the three-year stranglehold of US economic sanctions.

By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER  
APRIL 16, 2020 20:34
A man wearing a protective face mask, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), sits at a bus stop in Qom, Iran March 24, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A man wearing a protective face mask, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), sits at a bus stop in Qom, Iran March 24, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
After initially attempting to cover-up the parameters of the devastating COVID-19 outbreak in Iran, Tehran’s government quickly reversed course and announced it was facing a health emergency that was endangering its entire population. 
 
Iran begrudgingly admitted its dangerous policy of refusing to implement health regulations allowed the epidemic to spin out of control. Since then, the pivotal message being pedaled is that the massive numbers of serious cases and coronavirus deaths was solely attributable to the American economic sanctions snapped back by US President Donald Trump’s administration after its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal. In the ensuing weeks, pressure has begun to mount internationally – including from Europe, the World Health Organization, UN and the US’s Democratic Party – to suspend the sanctions, and even provide the Iranians with gigantic loans, to help it combat the virus – all in the name of humanitarian concerns. 
 
It is Iran’s fever dream to deceitfully spin its COVID-19 crisis to break the three-year stranglehold of US economic sanctions.
 
Neither the US nor Israel should be beguiled by the regime’s unwarranted pleas, nor succumb to insincere humanitarian requests to reduce the economic pressure. Instead, the US should utilize all its influence with the International Monetary Fund  to block Iranian requests for loans. Additionally, the US, Israel, and other clear-thinking allies, should be creatively trying to use the COVID-19 emergency and the dismal state of the oil industry to escalate tactics and decisively force this rogue regime to abandon its nuclear pursuits, terrorist financing and rocket program. 
 
The combined Iranian health crisis and global oil glut is a unique opportunity to economically whack Tehran, Hezbollah, Hamas and Palsetinian Islamic Jihad and reduce their capabilities that should not be missed. 
 
First, there is no extraordinary economic crisis in Iran. Despite the US sanctions, the regime still reportedly has sovereign wealth reserves of more than $100 billion. This is more than enough funds to provide health care, medicine and food to its population during the current situation. Iran does not need additional aid, it needs to be dissuaded from its massive spending on criminal pursuits globally and compelled to prioritize its national focus. 
 
Not a week has gone by that Tehran has not continued to fund its terrorist proxies in Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank. If the regime has the money to maintain its position as paymaster-in-chief for international terrorism and carry out deadly attacks against American and allied interests, it should not be assisted financially, nor provided any economic assistance to aid its own population. 
Medical supplies, including drugs, face masks and ventilators, have always been permitted to Iran for import despite the American sanctions. Iran’s claims of medical shortages are of its own making. Moreover, neither the IMF, Europeans nor the UN has the slightest ability to ensure that any funds that make their way into the regime’s hands would be used to fight the pandemic or benefit its civilian population. In the past, Iran has shown it will always covertly divert large parts of its budget, including humanitarian aid, to advance its terrorist pursuits worldwide. The international community has no means of safeguarding that these funds will not be utilized to further destabilize the MIddle East. 
 
In the face of fierce opposition and betrayals by the EU, Russia and China, the Trump administration has heroically spent the last three years attempting to bring Iran to its economic knees and curb its terrorist capacities with sanctions. The efforts have been largely successful and now is not the time to ease up. 
 
In a recent letter sent by prominent Iranian dissidents living in Europe to the IMF, these exiled human rights activists urged that Tehran not be provided any international loans. They noted Iran already had adequate funds available to fight the virus and was creating a fake dilemma. Instead, they insisted: “We have strong reservations with respect to the provisions of direct financial support by the IMF to the government of Iran and respectfully urge the IMF and the international community to focus their efforts and goodwill on helping the Iranian people through direct and well-targeted provisions of medical supplies and technical capabilities... We have the firm view that constant claims of the government of Iran in international media about problems with the import of medical supplies are misleading and based on inaccurate claims.”
 
In the past, Iran has threatened that any military action against it, or increased economic sanctions, could result in the Iranian navy blocking the movement of oil through the Persian Gulf. A large portion of the world’s oil is shipped through the region and an Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokehold, could significantly hamper global oil movements. As a result, Tehran has menaced that if attacked or destabilized it would send global oil prices soaring.
 
Recently, however, as a result of oil production disputes between major players, such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and the US, oil prices have plunged to a historic low. In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, and the disruption of industries such as airline transportation, there is a global oil surplus. The world today is a lot less dependent on oil shipped through the Persian Gulf and Iran’s blockade threat has largely evaporated for the moment. The reduced price of oil leaves Tehran vulnerable to increased sanctions by the US and its allies and would be greatly hampered in retaliating against a military strike. If there ever was a political opportunity for a US lead assault against Iran, with the world so distracted and oil reserves so abundant, now would seem to be the time. 
 
When a terrorist regime such as Iran threatens the Jewish state with genocide and annihilation, even if we doubt their current military capabilities to act, we cannot ignore their plain words. 
 
Does anyone question that the day the COVID-19 crisis ends, the ayatollahs in Tehran will be back to their threats to incinerate Tel Aviv and annihilate Israelis? Iran continues to fund Hezbollah and works toward providing it with rockets. Those who boldly threaten and plot genocide against the Jewish state must be fought relentlessly. If they temporarily stumble, fall ill or are weakened, we are still morally obliged to escalate our efforts against them. Would we be so misguided or blinded by wrong notions of mercy or faulty ethical considerations so as to nurse our Iranian enemies back to health, so they have the strength to launch their rockets against us? The Iranian health crisis and reduced Iranian threat to disrupt oil shipping is a heaven-sent opportunity to increase sanctions and devastate Iran economically, perhaps militarily as well. 
 
We dare not squander it with misguided goodwill or pity. 
 
The writer is the president of the Shurat HaDin Law Center


Tags Iran sanctions Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Small business fury By JPOST EDITORIAL
Corona and politics shouldn’t mix – but they do By YAAKOV KATZ
MY WORD: A matter of time and age in the corona-era By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert It’s time to return to normalcy By EHUD OLMERT
NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER of Israel Law Center 311 Iran’s fever dream By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by