The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Joint List should take part in the unity government combating coronavirus

This virus affects all parts of society. It does not care is you are religious or secular, Jewish or Muslim. In this war, Israel does not fight an Arab or a Muslim enemy.

By UDI SHAHAM  
MARCH 19, 2020 22:43
AYMAN ODEH, leader of the Joint List, gestures as he hands out pamphlets during an an election campaign event in Tira. (photo credit: REUTERS)
AYMAN ODEH, leader of the Joint List, gestures as he hands out pamphlets during an an election campaign event in Tira.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel is in a state of war, and extreme measures are being taken in all fields of life. We feel it everywhere – the streets are empty, people are sitting at home waiting for this disaster to pass, a national emergency ordinance was approved by the cabinet.
 
Meanwhile, we almost forgot that only two and a half weeks ago an election was held here. The coronavirus panic earlier this week provided us with one of the weirdest shows this country has seen: new Knesset members taking oaths in small groups, with some not even being allowed to attend because they were suspected of having the virus.
 
While battling corona, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also battling to keep his chair. His opponent, Benny Gantz, is not making his life easier, as Blue and White holds steady as tough negotiators despite the harsh times.
 
A move that seemed like a breakthrough appeared on Wednesday morning.
 
Gantz said in a Facebook post that “when it comes to human lives – there’s no politics, Israel comes first,” adding a screenshot of a post written by Netanyahu, which said citizens should obey the new Health Ministry restrictions.
 
In response, Netanyahu said in a post: “Very important! Thank you, Benny.”
 
The Jerusalem Post’s Gil Hoffman reported that day that sources in both Blue and White and the Likud said the parties have set Monday as a deadline to reach a coalition deal.
 
This is important for Israel. After more than a year of mudslinging – in which all red lines were crossed, and the Israeli political sphere reached its lowest point in history – finally, the two leaders are showing us that there is no “First Israel” and “Second Israel.” We can still find, or at least try to find, the middle ground.
 
This disaster, which has hit the entire world, could help Israel heal its divisions.
 
An emergency coalition, which might be established next week, could – and should – include the Joint List.
 
In this Knesset, the Joint List is the only party that has Arab members. The other parties failed to include Arabs in places on their list that were realistic spots to get into the Knesset.
 
The idea of having a unity government – representing the entire political spectrum and comprising all parties in the house – could bring about the best results in the fight against COVID-19.
 
This virus affects all parts of society. It does not care is you are religious or secular, Jewish or Muslim. In this war, Israel does not fight an Arab or a Muslim enemy. This is our chance as human beings to join hands and fight it together.
 
This applies not only to the big parties that lead the country but also to the Joint List itself. In an interview with the Post last month, MK Ahmad Tibi said the party would not join any government in the near future. Joint List leader Ayman Odeh said in a tweet on Wednesday that the people who “are still contemplating about forming a unity government... should forget about it.”
 
This is not fair to the Arab public, of which almost 90% voted for the Joint List. Its leaders should understand the significance of this crisis and transcend above other disputes.  
 
In this once-in-a-century disaster, all of us should have representatives in the country’s leadership that makes critical decisions that affect lives.
 
Israel is taking drastic measures to combat the coronavirus. The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) received a green light to monitor citizens suspected of having the virus; the court system was suspended – and with it also the beginning of the prime minister’s trial; and the Knesset was forbidden from gathering and overseeing the actions of the government.
 
If the country can accept these extreme steps, which by and large it has thus far, it can also accept a government with elected representatives from all parts of society, including Arabs, who comprise almost 20% of its population.
 
This is a unique opportunity for a historic change. We shouldn’t miss it.


Tags Israel joint arab list Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beware racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by