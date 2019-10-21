Law, no order

Saturday will be the 300th day that Israel does not have a police commissioner.



On December 2, 2018, former police commissioner Roni Alsheikh finished his term. Since then, the cabinet had not appointed a police officer to take his place.

In late November, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, after failing to appoint Moshe Edri to the position, decided to name Moti Cohen to serve as the acting commissioner – a term that should have lasted no more than 45 days.In January, Erdan decided to extend Cohen’s term for another four months, saying that a permanent appointment will come “when a coalition will be established, after the election.”In May, when it was clear that there wouldn’t be a coalition on the horizon, Erdan again extended Cohen’s term – until August. It was then decided to extend it once again; he will hold his position at least until December 31.But, as is often the case in Israel, it seems like the “temporary” has turned into the permanent.Reports say that due to his status, Cohen avoids making big decisions, such as high-ranking appointments, structural changes and advancing developments that require budgetary changes.And it also hasn’t been an easy year for Cohen and the Israel Police.The investigations it conducted against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – and the recommendation that he be indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust – made the police a target for politicians who claimed that it had run an illegitimate investigation.This year also saw large-scale protests against police brutality and the way police treat minorities.It started in January with the killing of 24-year-old Yehuda Biadga in Bat Yam and continued with the shooting in June that killed 19-year-old Solomon Tekka in Kiryat Haim, both Ethiopian-Israeli. Thousands took to the streets and blocked major roads throughout the country, calling to change the attitude of police toward Israelis of Ethiopian origin.It continued with protests – that are still going on – to step up law enforcement in Arab villages and towns. With over 60 murders in their communities since the beginning of this year, Arab citizens are calling on the police to take action and confiscate the enormous amount of illegal weapons that currently dominate the Arab street.The police were also caught in some of its worst behavior on camera, in KAN’s documentary Jerusalem District. After the show aired, Haaretz revealed that a scene showing policemen seizing an M-16 from a home in east Jerusalem had been was staged. Police had planted the weapon in the house without cause or justification, simply to help the show’s producers make good TV.Another challenge that police faced this year was the rising tide of violence against women. It peaked with the horrific murder of young mother Michal Sela earlier this month, in the small village of Motza just outside of Jerusalem. Sela was stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her husband, Eliran Malul.All of these – including 262 deaths in car accidents, exploding cars in mafia wars and the sporadic outbursts of violence among haredim in Jerusalem and settlers near Yitzhar – require the undivided attention of the cabinet – and a real, full-time, devoted police commissioner.While Cohen does seem to be preventing a total collapse of the situation, our country deserves more than that. Even before he was appointed, the police attracted heavy criticism, on many levels. Fundamental changes are needed, and a first step would be the appointment of a full-time police commissioner, who has the authority needed to enact much-needed reforms that will improve the public’s general sense of security. The longer we wait, the more the situation will deteriorate.With the growing threat from Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and more, no one would allow the stalling of the appointment of a full-time IDF chief of staff. So why are we allowing a situation with no police commissioner?Sadly, it seems that Israel’s politicians have no problem with this situation – and are in no rush to change it. A weakened police force means investigators who are more hesitant and deterred from probing alleged government corruption.This situation has to change; Israel’s democracy is not a game. Appoint a police commissioner now.

