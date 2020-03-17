The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Life in Israel under the coronavirus

It's almost impossible to imagine the accelerated pace of limits imposed on the country over the last 10 days.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MARCH 17, 2020 20:01
Travelers wearing masks chat in the arrivals terminal after Israel said it will require anyone arriving from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
Travelers wearing masks chat in the arrivals terminal after Israel said it will require anyone arriving from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to proliferate, each day brings with it new challenges and restrictions for Israeli society.
As of Tuesday, over 300 people in the country had been infected with the virus. Many experts say that if not for the stringent restrictions being imposed by the government, this situation could be much worse.
It's almost impossible to imagine the accelerated pace of limits imposed on the country over the last 10 days. We've seen gatherings limited to 5,000 people reduced down to 1,000, to 100 and then to just 10 in a matter of days as well as the shuttering of schools, restaurants, all places of entertainment and sporting events. There are limits on synagogue attendance and much of the workforce has been sent to either work at home or put on forced leave.
The latest development, overnight Monday, was the cabinet's controversial approval to deploy advanced digital monitoring tools relying on data from citizens' cell phones in an effort to track carriers of the coronavirus. 
Amid all this turmoil, Israelis have behaved in a commendable manner. On the whole, there's been an understanding that, like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has explained in his frequent evening addresses to the nation, we have to get used to a new routine of life.
There's been little hoarding of food items and products like toilet paper or mass hysteria that supplies are going to run out. Restaurants and cafes are gradually heeding the orders to close or offering takeout service only, and workplaces are following the guidelines to enable many employees to work from home.
And as Israelis tend to do, we have devised some original ways to adapt to the unique situation in which we, like the rest of the world, find ourselves. Social media has been full of videos of neighbors in a Jerusalem ''shikun” (utilitarian public housing) neighborhood standing on their small porches and joining together in song to pass the time and express solidarity, much like counterparts in Italy were filmed earlier this week.
Another viral posting showed a resilient couple who decided not to postpone their wedding celebration, and ended up holding it in an Osher Ad supermarket, one of the few places of gathering in the country that is allowed to hold up to 100 people.
Such diversions pick up the spirits of the entire country, a nation that is punch drunk from the onslaught of the corona-derived blows it has suffered. As dismal as the immediate outlook seems to be, there are tasks that all Israelis can undertake to make the best of a frightening and alarmingly open-ended situation.
The priority, of course, is to ensure our own and our family's well-being, by following the guidelines set down by the Health Ministry. Don't think that you're miraculously immune from coronavirus. Take care of yourselves and loved ones.
But now is also the time to reach out to others. A society is defined by how it treats its weakest members and there are plenty of people in Israel who, while not suffering from coronavirus, are suffering due to the sanctions.
Youth groups have been making us proud by launching programs to reach out to the elderly and infirm who put their lives at risk by venturing outside, and offering them help in getting groceries or medicine. Find someone in your neighborhood that needs help and do the same.
With the advent of an online society, loneliness is the plague of the 21st century. And it's getting much worse thanks to social distancing. Make it a point to reconnect with friends and relatives. Coronavirus can't be transmitted on the phone.
Being sent home on an enforced leave from work can be disheartening and alarming. But it's also an opportunity that few people in their working life get to experience - that of having time. We may not be able to go to the movies, but we can still spend quality time with our children and families and catch up on that Netflix series we always wanted to watch.
And unless restrictions stiffen further, as they are expected to do, we can still go outside –  to jog, walk in nature and appreciate the wonder of the world around us. The cliché of stopping to smell the roses has come true.
As the coronavirus pandemic unfolds, its one silver lining is reminding us about the fragility of human life and how our highly developed brains and unthinkable technological advancements are no match for a microscopic virus.
It's humbling, but if harnessed properly, that information can also be liberating. May all of our readers stay healthy, in mind and body.


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life in Israel under the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by