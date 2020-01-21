The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

On being Jewish and naked in a German sauna

The Holocaust is also on the minds of many Germans. Their unwavering support for Israel is deeply rooted in history.

By MITCHELL BARAK  
JANUARY 21, 2020 23:09
A MAN uses a sauna located at the frozen river Spree in Berlin (photo credit: REUTERS)
A MAN uses a sauna located at the frozen river Spree in Berlin
(photo credit: REUTERS)
I love touring Germany. It’s a great country to visit where everything seems organized, structured, and works – in many ways the total opposite of Israel, where I have lived for the past 28 years.
We went on a family vacation to the Black Forest (Schwarzwald) for winter vacation. Landing in Baden-Baden on a direct flight from Tel Aviv, for some of my kids it was their first time playing in the snow. The snowball fight ended abruptly when the German airport security on the tarmac told them it was verboten.
We were definitely a sight to see. In a country where the fertility rate is 1.5 births per woman, we were a family of seven kids ranging in age from 16 to one. We felt like a traveling circus, and many folks were astounded. For us, though, as Jews, it was somewhat of a victory lap. Here we are, an Israeli family of nine, proving that their “Final Solution” didn’t succeed.
If you are Jewish, you can never really escape the Holocaust if you travel or live in Germany. It’s always there, everywhere. The names of the towns are the same, many of the streets and buildings, too. I often found myself imagining what it was like 75 years earlier at the very places we visited. When I looked at older people, similar thoughts rushed through my head. Even looking at younger people, I wondered whether they were made from the same moral fiber – for better or worse – as their progenitors.
The Holocaust is also on the minds of many Germans. Their unwavering support for Israel is deeply rooted in history. They educate their children about the horrors of the war and have taken responsibility for it. Visits to concentration camps, Holocaust memorials and Jewish museums are a required part of their school curriculum.
Baden-Baden is a quaint town near the Swiss and French border. We prayed in the small synagogue on Shabbat and saw firsthand how Russian Jewish immigrants have revitalized Jewish life in Germany. The synagogue was relatively new, as the original one was burned down, along with 250 others, on Kristallnacht in November 1938.
Every day we went somewhere else, schlepping the kids to Basel for the first night of Hanukkah, Stuttgart to tour the Porsche factory, France for the shopping, Württemberg for skiing, Rust for the Europa-Park theme park, and to Titisee for the Galaxy Schwarzwald indoor water park and spa.
WHILE ALL of these excursions were successful, the water park was the most beloved.
In the middle of December, with snow on the ground, we were inside, enjoying the 23 water slides and the wave pool. In addition, the upstairs included 12 themed saunas, and was for adults only, due to the nude dress code.
After about six hours of water slides, my wife gave me permission to explore the saunas. I love saunas but have to admit I had never been nude in front of strangers.
Before entering the area there is a “last clothes” stop with cubbyholes where you have to disrobe. I pulled off my bathing suit, looked down, and the first thought that came to mind was that Seinfeld episode about “shrinkage,” where George is seen naked by Jerry’s girlfriend. I was immediately confronted with many German men who seemed very well-endowed. After thinking about it, I came up with a theory that the inverse of “shrinkage” is “expansion.” So, if a man is naked in a very dry, hot environment for many hours, then expansion will take place.
There were two main activities in this part of the spa, first spending time in one of the saunas and then cooling off in the shower. Saunas (ovens) and showers. Again, my thoughts transported me to a time 75 years earlier. At one point I entered an open shower stall and the woman next to me started to explain that it was broken. I know that fake showerhead trick, as millions of my people died that way.
I was sitting in the Panoramic Sauna, watching the sun set into the forest, when the sauna attendant – the only person allowed to wear clothes – came in to explain the benefits of a sauna lifestyle and put peppermint oil on the hot coals. The smell was invigorating, as was the sight of sitting with 80 naked strangers.
At some point in her presentation, she looked at me and started yelling in German. “Verboten” was the only thing I could understand. I tried not to make eye contact, hoping she would leave me alone. I was wondering whether this was a Jewish thing. How could she know? Finally, my neighbor turned to me and explained that my feet were not on the towel, and that was verboten. I was relieved but unfortunately couldn’t move my towel without standing up. Fixing it while everyone watched was both an extremely embarrassing and extremely liberating moment at the same time.
I learned a lot that day in the German sauna, lessons for life. First, the Germans should be commended for their healthy attitude about body image. Many of us struggle with our bodies, especially as we age. Getting naked in front of strangers is a powerful exercise in realizing that body size and image just do not matter. We are all human. I also learned that I can never escape Jewish history and my Jewish identity. It will always be with me no matter where I am, who I am with, or what I am wearing – or not wearing.
The writer is an international pollster and strategic communications professional based in Jerusalem. He and his wife now have eight children and as a result he spends most of his time involved in fatherhood and husbandry related activities.


Tags Holocaust germany jewish
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let the 'Deal of the Century' muddle with Israel's political mess By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by