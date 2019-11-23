NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Selective barring

The major aim of the trip was to distribute $5 million to approximately 150 Satmar institutions in Israel, which do not receive funding from the state due to their anti-Zionist ideology.

Grand Rabbi of the Satmar hassidic dynasty Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum pictured bottom row, fifth from the right (photo credit: Courtesy)
Grand Rabbi of the Satmar hassidic dynasty Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum pictured bottom row, fifth from the right
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Last week, amid great fanfare and a festive atmosphere, the grand rabbi of the Satmar Hassidic dynasty, Rebbe Zalman Teitelbaum, arrived in Israel.
The major aim of the trip was to distribute $5 million to approximately 150 Satmar institutions in Israel, which do not receive funding from the state due to their anti-Zionist ideology.
These institutions belong to hassidic sects that form the Eda Haredit, better known as Neturei Karta. These people are against Zionism and against the establishment of the State of Israel (which they consider a dangerous offence against other nations), and therefore, they do not accept any money from the government. In order to show them his support, the grand rabbi of Satmar came to bring money and encourage them.
The visit caused an uproar. Teitelbaum is a staunch anti-Zionist and he boycotts the official government in Jerusalem. He, for example, did not visit the Western Wall during his week here. Instead, he went to Mount Scopus to look at the Temple Mount but he went nowhere near the Old City since it is a government-supported iconic site. Visiting it would be seen as recognizing the state and its institutions.
While this is obviously absurd, people are entitled to hold the opinions that they want. Israel cannot force an opinion on anyone. Nevertheless, this visit and allowing the rabbi into Israel raised questions why Teitelbaum was permitted to enter the country and other Jews or Americans who call to boycott the country are not allowed in.
MK Elazar Stern wrote on Facebook about the hypocrisy in allowing Teitelbaum into Israel but banning American Jews who openly support BDS or congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in August.
“The truth is that the majority of Jews in America do not interest the prime minister of Israel,” Stern wrote. “He seems to have given up on them a long time ago and is working in different ways against them.”
There is some truth to what Stern wrote. Israel is playing a two-faced game. When convenient it applies the controversial law it passed in 2017 to bar people who support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against the Jewish state. On the one hand, Omar, Tlaib and others are not allowed in. On the other, someone like Teitelbaum is.
This situation underscores the problems with that legislation that should never have been passed. Israel has nothing to hide. There is no reason why Teitelbaum can come in and visit the country but other people, who call to boycott the Zionist movement, cannot.
The best way to influence Israel’s critics is to let them into the country. Let them walk the streets of Jerusalem and see the diverse people who live here – the Arabs, the ultra-Orthodox and the secular. Let them go to the West Bank, visit the security barrier and the joint industrial zones where Palestinians work alongside Israelis. Let them tour Gush Etzion junction and the supermarket there where Palestinians from Hebron shop alongside residents of settlements like Efrat and Alon Shvut.
This applies to Omar, Tlaib, to Jewish students who support BDS and to rabbis like Teitelbaum who are opposed to the Jewish state of Israel and believe that Jews should live in the Diaspora under foreign rule and without national independence.
They all have the right to think what they want. We might believe they are wrong but that shouldn’t keep them from being allowed into the country. Israel is a democracy and an open society. Let them come and see it for themselves. What is the worst that could happen? That they continue to hold the same anti-Israel positions they already had?
If the law remains in effect though, it should be applied across the board and not selectively. We have no problem having Teitelbaum visit Israel but then the next BDS supporter will also need to be allowed into the country. Selective barring is wrong.


Tags Jerusalem editor notes zionist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: A paradigm shift in peer-to-peer learning By HILLEL FULD
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Jpost editorial logo Selective barring By JPOST EDITORIAL

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by