The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Seven years after my arrest, Israel is still in religious handcuffs

It was a crime of passion – prayer. I had been praying at the Western Wall with Women of the Wall, wearing a tallit exactly as I had since my bat mitzvah.

By HALLEL SILVERMAN  
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 22:51
‘I HAD been praying at the Western Wall with Women of the Wall, wearing a tallit exactly as I had since my bat mitzvah.’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
‘I HAD been praying at the Western Wall with Women of the Wall, wearing a tallit exactly as I had since my bat mitzvah.’
(photo credit: REUTERS)
I’m progressive, I’m a Zionist, I served my country and I was arrested by Israeli police seven years ago at age 17.
In 2006, my parents relocated my siblings and me from our cozy American suburb to a kibbutz in the Arava desert. Total 180. While the adjustment was definitely challenging at first, moving here became the best thing to happen to us both as a family and individually. Not that things are easy here at all or even make sense.
On February 11, 2013, the Jewish state’s women and men in uniform held my forearm and led me to a police van.
Mug shot.
Fingerprints.
It was a crime of passion – prayer. I had been praying at the Western Wall with Women of the Wall, wearing a tallit exactly as I had since my bat mitzvah.

Women of the Wall is an organization of women that have been fighting for religious freedom in Israel since the 1980s. I was arrested as I prayed, sang and chanted with the other women.
Who was not arrested? Those screaming obscenities and threats, spitting and throwing dirty diapers and trash at us, shoving us. If someone from any real democracy looked at the scene, they would be sure the police were arresting the wrong people.
My mother, Rabbi Susan Silverman, raised her children with the knowledge of Judaism that there is no complete understanding of God, no one righteous way to be Jewish and the values of Judaism mean more than anything.
We came to a compromise with the world Jewry in 2014, led by Natan Sharansky and the Jewish Agency, a compromise that never happened. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu never followed through – he gave into religious extremists who disapprove of my very existence as a member of the tribe. Surprise, surprise.
While the law prohibiting women from praying with a prayer shawl was overturned, it has been seven years and nothing has happened. Nothing. Not with religious freedom, not with fighting the rabbanut’s power, nothing.
While my personal struggle with the ultra-Orthodox control over our country isn’t personal to everyone, there are so many other issues attached to this insane amount of control that everyone in Israel can relate.
For example, asylum seekers (as Jews once were before the State of Israel) are dependent on nations with values we, as Israel, are obligated to have. The Tanach states: “You shall not oppress a stranger, for you know the feelings of the stranger, having yourselves been strangers in the land of Egypt.” [Exodus 23:9 and other places in Tanach]
The UN and Netanyahu came to a deal that would provide about half of the African asylum seekers opportunities for safe relocation to Western countries and proper papers and work visas for the other half in Israel (primarily those with children who were born here). Bibi backtracked the day after signing the deal, due to major pressure from the ultra-Orthodox parties (I guess they don’t believe the Tanach) and his extreme right-wing bloc – components of his main support base. So he tossed them, his loyal followers, red meat – human beings.
Another issue is that women in Israel are unable to receive a legal divorce without being released by their husband. How is it that, in a democracy, women’s lives are in the hands of men who believe they know God’s ultimate truth. And a spiteful, sometimes abusive, ex-husband. Our government allows it. More red meat.
Then there’s “who is a Jew” laws, determined through theocratic means, which determine citizens’ Jewishness. The irony being that they’re Jewish enough for the mandatory draft but not to be married in the very country they’re risking their lives to protect. Yes, I’m talking about people like my little brother, Adar. He had a Conservative conversation as an infant when he was adopted. He, a former combat commander on the Gaza border, is not recognized as Jewish by the rabbanut.
We’re told 36 times to protect the vulnerable and only three times to keep kosher. But what do we as a nation spend more energy on?
Do all of us – and our children and their children – a solid: vote for separation of religion and state, vote for progress. You may think your vote doesn’t matter – and maybe in the context of your life today it doesn’t. But it matters to those whose lives hang in the balance, whose lives are not given a voice. Will theocracy grow until haredi (ultra-Orthodox) rabbis can civilly enforce the education your children get? What you wear? Eat? Who you love? Whether you carry a pregnancy to term? Will undocumented immigrants and their children be sent into trafficking and capsizing boasts and an existential un-rootedness dependent on the decreasing kindness in the world? Will Israel thrive as a Start-Up Nation or become a mean, narrow theocracy?
Your vote is power and you can use it for the most vulnerable, for the generations to come. For us all.


Tags Ultra-Orthodox women of the wall religion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Adva Center: Israel's economic growth doesn't benefit most citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 Israeli that returned from coronavirus cruise ship tests positive
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by